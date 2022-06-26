Americans In Name Only
A Republican in Name Only, or RINO, has come to mean someone elected to state or national office as a Republican, but who refuses to be pressured into doing the bidding of the populist leader of the Republican Party.
After hearing the sworn testimony of several such “RINO’s” at the fourth public hearing of the Jan. 6 Committee of the U.S. Congress, I came to admire their courage and integrity in resisting intense pressure to ignore their oaths of office and the rule of law.
Then I wondered what to call the powerful and influential Republicans, who tried to get these “RINO’s” to help them overturn the 2020 election. I decided I will call them “AINOs” — Americans in Name Only — because their allegiance is to Donald Trump, and not to the U.S. Constitution and the democratic processes that makes America great.
Ellen O’Brien
Tyler
Say no to children at drag shows
I understand that times are changing. The religious climate of the country is in a downward spiral statistically speaking and it shows by the practices that our culture partakes in for the sake of entertainment.
Drag shows for kids — now this is a line that needs to be immediately drawn in the sand. If there were video clips of children in the front row of Visions or Time Out, there would be a holy uproar, for good reason!
The hyper sexualization of children is inappropriate and borderline abusive. I highly recommend if you’re reading this piece to visit “Fight The New Drug,” and read for yourself how the inappropriate exposure of sex to children and adolescents affects their brain and emotional development, and their safety and behavior toward other children.
We have to fight this before it’s too late.
Kyrie Price
Tyler