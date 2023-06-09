Support local animal shelters
As Pet Appreciation Week dawns upon us, we can all honor the human-animal bond by supporting our local animal shelter. Local animal shelters play a pivotal role in our communities, tirelessly caring for homeless animals and providing them with shelter, medical aid, and the chance for a better life. These shelters are powered by devoted volunteers and staff members working selflessly to advance animal welfare.
Shelters need the help, too. Many people think the ASPCA and the Humane Society of the United States are national offices for local shelters. They aren’t, despite the similar names, and these national organizations spend more on raising funds than on grants to local shelters. Recent research found that the ASPCA is sitting on over $500 million in assets and yet only gives around 2 percent of its budget to pet shelters.
This Pet Appreciation Week, consider volunteering your time, donating essential supplies, or even adopting a pet in need. Small things can make a big difference in the life of a pet in need of a home.
Will Coggin
Help Pet Shelters
Doesn’t like being quizzed
Texas Senate Bill 763: TYT Investigates shared a video of Cole Hefner, representative from Texas District 5, answering questions about his bill to place chaplains in public schools.
When asked about the qualifications to become a chaplain in a public school, he responded with the verbal equivalent of a shrug emoji. He seemed a little testy at one point. He did the thing — the deflection thing — folks do when they don’t like being quizzed about their political positions.
I watched this exchange and remembered for $59 I could be ordained in the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. I’d get a certificate and everything! It’s about what tuition costs at Bob’s Bible College and Bait Shop. (Their business model: Each new graduate receives a free tub of wigglers and a cold sodiewater while waiting on the old printer to spit out a diploma.)
SB 763 passed, of course, and has, at the time of this writing, been sent to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk to be (probably) signed into law.
Hefner replaced Bryan Hughes in District 5, which includes Wood, Camp, Rains, Titus, Upshur counties and part of Smith County. I consider both of those guys, along with Gov. Abbott and Lt. Dan Patrick as part of the Texas Taliban.
Charles Kelley
Longview