‘MORE OF THIS KIND OF NEWS’
Kudos to the editorial page of Saturday, July 9th’s paper. The articles by Jace Graves, Jay Dean, and Jim Ross Light foot were all on point and relative. Very informative, funny, and made me laugh.
We need more of this kind of news in our diets. Made me proud to be an American during these trying times we are experiencing.
My thanks to each of the contributors. You made my day.
Jim Gipson
Tyler
‘SICK AND TIRED DAY’
I propose a sick (and tired) day for all patriots to make clear that media and federal government is an abomination.
If all true patriots would take the same day off from work and school, it might impress the woke as to who really makes this country go!
You pick the day and spearhead the effort. We can wake the woke to who really makes this country great!
Michael J. Davidson
Bullard
AT RISK
Gas prices are high. Heck, most prices are high. At my grocery store only tilapia, zucchini, and my wine haven’t gone up. This is temporary, part of an economical cycle, which I admittedly know little about except having lived 70-plus years. Suck it up. It will pass.
On the other hand, the United States is standing on an abyss, about to make a fatal fall. Our basic rights are being manipulated out from under us by a party that has only one goal: personal power. I just wonder how all of these power mongers believe that he will end up being the one with all the power? I admit they are smart, conniving and persistent.
For the rest of us who believe in liberty, justice and equality, the future looks grim.
The only solution I have heard is vote — vote them out. Instead of voting for your party, vote for who will will support the rights that Americans have worked for, fought for, and died for, for over 246 years.
Pat Parsons
Tyler