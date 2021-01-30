HOLD TRUMP ACCOUNTABLE
Our senators believe President Trump should not be held accountable for the attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. They both believe since President Trump is no longer in office, impeachment is not warranted. I disagree.
Here is why. Simple really. Say I drive fellow employees to my place of employment and we rob the business. My boss, realizing I played a part in the crime, fires me. If you apply our senators' reasoning, my boss should not pursue legal action against me since I no longer work for the business.
President Trump was an employee of our government on Jan. 6, 2021, and should be held accountable for his actions leading to the crimes that occurred against our government at our nation’s Capitol on that date. Senators Cruz and Cornyn were elected to, among other reasons, protect us from attacks on our nation. Senators, do your job. Hold President Trump accountable.
Pete Wagner
Tyler
GOING GREEN COMES AT A COST
To all my liberal/Democrat friends: Please ask all those you voted for, from the president to local officials, the following:
If you are going to eliminate or severely reduce fossil fuels, how do you plan to power locomotives, semis, airplanes, ocean freighters, military equipment and all other vehicles powered by gas or diesel? They can't all run on solar. Secondly, ask them how they will keep the price of EVERYTHING from rising dramatically? It is difficult, if not impossible to identify anything that does not have some form of petroleum in its makeup or used somewhere in its manufacture. Remember, EVERYTHING we consume comes to us by way of a fueled vehicle of some kind. If supply is reduced, the price goes up. That's Economics 101. Finally, please ask the thousands of petroleum workers who will lose their good paying jobs if they will still be able to support themselves and their families on $15 an hour (maybe) making solar panels and wind turbines? You get what you vote for and you voted to push us back to the Stone Age.
Dennis Todak
Tyler
READER: 'MALARIA' DRUG HELPED
Your Jan. 22 article on the editorial page on Dr. Fauci encouraged me to
write my very first letter to a newspaper. I'm glad he is finally with
someone who agrees with everything he says and feels so comfortable.
However, everything he says is not accurate. He was being critical of
Trump for touting the "malaria" drug. Guess what, I tested positive for
COVID with mild symptoms on a Friday, was given that terrible "malaria"
drug and by Sunday was clear of fever and never felt really bad. The
doctor who prescribed it said he had treated 600 patients and no one had
been hospitalized. I wonder how many other doctors can match that
record. I'm like the blind man in the Bible who said, "I don't know how,
but once I was blind and now I see." I'm just happy to feel well and
healthy and I thank God for sending me to the right clinic and doctor.
Janice Manning
Tyler
Thanks for the correction
One of the characteristics of a good person or good company is the ability to admit a mistake, correct it if possible and move forward with promise to do everything possible to prevent the same error from occurring again.
You have done all of these things regarding the “antifa” affair. You have always kept your opinions on the editorial page and I am happy to be a long-term subscriber to the “Telegraph."
Thanks for your attention to that matter.
Jerry Beard
Frankston
COVID-19 Fairness
What’s going on? I can’t seem to get an appointment. I have only a phone for doing this. THEN I see on TV a couple from Dallas who got their shots at UT Health. This is not fair. I am 80 years old and a twice cancer survivor.
N.L. Rhodes
Tyler