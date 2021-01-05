GIVE PERKS TO VACCINATED
Now that vaccines are becoming available, I have a few ideas for changes in news coverage and government responses. News reports of cumulative case numbers going back almost a year are of no practical value to me. Instead I would like to know how many people have been vaccinated. People who can document that they have received both doses of an approved vaccine should be excluded from restaurant and business capacity restrictions. In restaurants, they may sit at specially marked tables that would otherwise have to be vacant. Recognizing that the first to qualify for this will be health care providers and first responders, perhaps they may be given a small perk or discount. In return, they might want to tip generously because the restaurant staff is working hard to survive a difficult time. These changes could recognize the efforts of vaccine providers and give the public updates on their progress. They would enable faster reopening of businesses. Finally they might encourage more people to be vaccinated.
Carol Kilmon
Tyler
CONGRESSMAN SPEAKS WITHOUT THINKING
I know Louie Gohmert. I’m certain in his heart he doesn’t want violence. Unfortunately that is just what his words suggest. In his speech at the rally in Washington D.C. he called for people to take to the streets like the revolution in Egypt and like our own revolutionary war in order to let the Supreme Court know “which way the wind blows.” Of course, both his examples were overthrows by violence. As he is wont to do, Louie speaks without thinking. Who can forget his appearance on CNN trying to defend his “terror baby” claim to Anderson Cooper? This has characterized his tenure in office. He is fortunate to run in a district that would elect Jack the Ripper if running as a Republican.
Jerry Calhoon
Bullard
VOTE YOUR CONSCIOUS
I do not claim to be a Republican or a Democrat. I try and vote for who is the best person for the job. Too many people just vote on party lines no matter who is running. I asked someone once if Hitler was running for his party would he vote for him, and he said probably. Maybe he was joking but I do not think so. I do not understand how people can show undying support for Trump. His antics, especially of late, has shown he is unstable and does not care about the constitution, the will of the people, or the law. He only cares about Donald Trump. He lost by a sizable amount of votes. He lost over 50 court cases. He and his undying supporters never showed any evidence of their false claims. He has tried to intimidate them, even his own party officials. Our country is being thrown into turmoil by his antics. He is calling for demonstrations in DC. He is trying to start riots in his honor. How can people support someone like that?
On another note I would like to take my hat off to Mitch McConnell for not letting that $2000 stimulus go through. He was right in saying that the money needs to go to those who need it, not everybody. At least he has the guts, that others do not have, to buck Trump. We need to stand up for an honest election and the will of the people.
Harvey Collen
Tyler