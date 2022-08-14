Greatest tragedy
Perhaps the greatest tragedy of all is that Gov. Greg Abbott believes that his positions on the Second Amendment, immigration, child development, abortion and public health will get him reelected.
Padraic O’Bryan
Flint
It’s the sun
Regarding the Aug. 12 editorial from the Dallas Morning News, it would be comical if climate change wasn’t a serious threat.
However, trying to avoid rising temperature by destroying the fossil fuel industry is idiotic. And claiming “scientific evidence” supports blaming fossil fuel for climate change is ridiculous.
I’ve read of no “evidence” in several books supporting this farce. On the other hand, several books convinced me (with scientific facts) that fossil fuel is not a problem.
With temperatures over 100 degrees, why can’t the “scientific” individuals accept the fact that it’s the sun.
Norm Beavers
Tyler
U.S. IS in danger
Anyone like me with 60 years of business experience, political observation, and a patriotic family background plus a good knowledge of history and our Constitution can only conclude: The U.S. is in the worst crisis and danger since the months after Pearl Harbor.
If patriotic citizens and business leaders do not “take time” to become knowledgeable about what is really going on with our “out of control government” and “get involved,” the U.S. will have total disaster.
We are near the point of no return, unless we have already passed it. Everything in our Constitution is broken, ignored, or twisted: Truth, Honesty, Law & order, Justice. Free Enterprise, Capitalism. Even the value of our money and national defense is compromised.
The cause is 75 years of prosperity since National Sacrifice of Depression & Big War. Plus the national news media not pointing out the unbiased political truth in Washington, a swamp of self-serving biased, partisan politicians running Congress and every agency giving special interest groups advantages to support and elect “bought” politicians.
In 2016 a non-politician emerged to correct and fix things. He was figuratively crucified after. Doing wonders his first term — energy independence, border, jobs, military, trade policies, foreign policy, less regulations, tax reform. The best since George Washington!
Then corrupt news media, politicians and legal forces like the Justice Department, FBI, IRS, NSA, EPA and many others joined with the socialist Democrats to restore the Washington swamp and their self interest of controlling everything. The results, an evil corrupt dysfunctional government from president, to Congress and a political threatened Supreme Court.
That is where we are today. What are you going to do about it? I’ve done all I can do.
Harry Bergman
Tyler