Essential facts and accuracy
In his column on Aug. 13 (“A puzzle to solve”), Jim Ross Lightfoot wrote about Saul Alinsky and quoted eight rules he claimed were authored by him. Lightfoot’s eight rules, however, are not Alinsky’s. (See, for instance, www.snopes.com/fact-check/how-to-create-a-social-state.)
These eight rules have been assigned to Alinsky since at least the presidency of Barack Obama and have continued to do the rounds in some Republican circles which have apparently never bothered to check whether Alinsky actually wrote what they claim he did. If we’re arguing for conservative values, shouldn’t we take the time to ensure that what we’re saying is truthful? Surely facts and accuracy are essential for any constructive dialogue.
Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” from 1971 actually number 13, not eight, and are nothing like the list Lightfoot quoted. Since Alinsky has become a bogeyman to some on the Right, even though he died 50 years ago, it seems he has become fair game to blame, accurately or not, for many ills that assail the nation.
We are of course free to criticize ideas we disagree with or think are destructive, but let’s do it responsibly and without perpetuating false narratives.
Reginald Killingley
Big Sandy
Outcry for sanity
Millions of outraged citizens are fed up with President Joe Biden’s insane policies. Biden does not have the authority or right to destroy America.
Biden policy has taken American from boom to bust in only 20 months. From energy independent and world leader to begging Saudi Arabia for oil. Biden and Democratic Congress have created huge inflation with their out of control spending, which is hurting every business and family.
Now Biden has openly spent billions of taxpayer money buying young voters with forgiveness of current student loans. What about fairness to all the honest students who have already paid off their student loans? Why should those students, plus you and I, now pay millions more in taxes to forgive current student loans? So they will vote Democrat and finish destroying America? That list of things is too long to even list here.
Where are the millions of voices of intelligent hard working American protestors? Citizens who want America first, and want our Constitution and American Dream protected? Liberty, freedom, capitalism, free enterprise, freedom of religion and real education.
I am screaming as loud as I can about what is going on while citizens slumber.
Harry Bergman
Tyler