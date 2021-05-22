HEAT SHOULD NOT BE PART OF CRIMINAL PUNISHMENTMany people don’t know Texas incarcerated individuals live with no air conditioning in the Texas summers.
My son was an air traffic controller stationed in Iraq. Upon his return, like many combat veterans, he became addicted to prescription drugs. This addiction led to incarceration. He spent months in the hot desert of Iraq, but said living conditions in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice were much worse.
My son is out, but caring for all human life drives me to continue this fight for humane conditions. No human should be subjected to 150 degree conditions. This temperature has been recorded by TDCJ.
There are many deaths that occur due to the heat conditions, but the medical and mental health issues associated with heat are significant. Through efforts of an advocacy group, Texas Prisons Air Conditioning Advocates, House Bill 1971 was introduced this year. It was sponsored and co-authored by a bipartisan group of 20 representatives and was passed by the House on May 13.
How many of you know someone who has made a mistake: driving after one too many, texting and driving which could cause manslaughter, even smoking marijuana? Any of these could put your family member in a cell.
I am asking anyone to please call Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Tell him you want the incarcerated to be treated according to the 8th Amendment which says “no cruel or unusual punishment,” and respectfully ask he forward HB1971 to Senate Committee for a hearing.
Becky Morris
San Angelo
GOHMERT’S HAS DOUBLE STANDARD ON INVESTIGATIONSOn May 19, 2021, Congressman Louie Gohmert voted against legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate the violent insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. A quick search of Mr. Gohmert’s congressional website reveals his dishonesty and hypocrisy.
May 2, 2014: “Gohmert’s Fervent Calls for a Select Committee on Benghazi,” reads Mr. Gohmert’s press release citing the loss of “four precious American lives” ... “at the hands of these terrorists.” Mr. Gohmert went on to state, “We must remain vigilant to get to the truth.”
Sept. 10, 2014: “Gohmert: Benghazi ‘Not Old News Because We Still Don’t Have the Answers.’” Mr. Gohmert stated, “And the answer should come swift and clear anytime it’s asked, because until we know what happened, we can’t avoid the same mistakes in the future.”
Mr. Gohmert voted AGAINST establishing an independent commission to investigate to determine what happened so that we can avoid the same mistakes in the future. So far, at least 491 of the alleged perpetrators have been charged in the Capitol insurrection.
The people of East Texas deserve a representative who will in fact, “remain vigilant to get to the truth.” Mr. Gohmert recently attempted to rewrite history by calling the indicted Capitol rioters “political prisoners held hostage by their own government.”
Mr. Gohmert’s actions are an assault on our representative democracy and Constitutional republic, and his antics are an insult to truth, honesty and integrity. We can and must elect better representation in 2022.
Michel Tolbert
Tyler