Objective standards
At this very moment, there are nations, communities and individuals in various states of turmoil and chaos. An objective analysis of those making headlines will reveal that when and where deception, corruption and gluttony are, normalized discord will follow.
Security, peace and prosperity thrive when there is a consistent and reliable expectation of fair and logical legislation of laws and codes, impartial administration in execution of laws and codes, and just treatment of those subject to said laws and codes.
“Objective” is defined as: “not influenced by personal feelings or opinions in considering and representing facts.”
Is objectivity a universally desirable trait in our community? Are you considering facts in a way that moves our nation closer to the ideals articulated in the Declaration of Independence?
If so, you are part of the reason the U.S. is and will continue to be the most successful representative democracy in the world and a model for self-governance.
Are you engaging in the Three-Fifths logic that allowed humans to be treated as livestock? Are you looking the other way because [insert excuse]? Are you ignoring the moral decay and defending the indefensible? Are you normalizing rank hypocrisy? If so, please cease and desist such antisocial behavior and actions.
There are objective standards for honesty, integrity and civility. A civilized society requires this. “We may have all come on different ships (or a land bridge), but we’re in the same boat now.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
Michael Tolbert
Tyler
Seeing double
This letter is in response to the Tyler Morning Telegraph’s coverage about the City of Tyler’s budget proposal, which is set to go before the council Sept. 13. Part of the proposal includes price increases for Tyler Transit.
Wow, really? You want to double current fees.
Has anyone thought this out? People using this service, for the most part, I would imagine are already on a tight budget.
Nothing else has doubled in price.
Look around, price increases are by percentages. Tell me one thing that has doubled. Wages certainly have not.
Although I do not use public transportation, I felt compelled to voice an opinion.
Dick Warren
Tyler
Editor’s Note: Tyler Transit will host two open house meetings and invite the public to come and ask questions and learn more regarding the proposed changes. The meetings are set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 and Sept. 12.