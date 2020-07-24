The manner in which Tylerites and the people of Smith County conduct themselves is usually cordial and kind. I bring this up because I just had someone act aggressively toward me yet again outside of a Tyler retail store regarding my wearing a mask.
I recognize that not everyone behaves this way. I don’t like wearing a mask, but health care experts say it can help, so I do. I do not want my family, myself or the community to which I feel a part of to get COVID-19, so we follow the guidelines as best we can. I understand that there are people who have medical reasons why they can’t, but that’s none of my business. And, I do not look down on those who act like the guy mentioned earlier, as I understand where he is coming from. We as a community need to focus on the greater good, if only until a vaccine or treatment is developed.
This is NOT a political choice for me, but a moral choice as YOUR life, health and well-being is valuable to me. I follow a spiritual lesson that, “anyone who destroys a life is considered by Scripture to have destroyed an entire world; and anyone who saves a life is as if they have saved an entire world.”
Jarrett Staley
Gilmer
PROTECTING EVERYONE
An editorial in the July 14 edition of The Journal of the American Medical Association reviewed recent data suggesting that universal mask coverings can significantly decrease the spread of the virus responsible for COVID-19.
Masks are effective because they protect the wearer and others from droplets that carry the virus. They are not meant to filter out virus particles.
It would seem that the inconvenience and discomfort associated with wearing a mask in public places for this short time in our history would be overcome by the knowledge that we are helping to protect ourselves and our brothers and sisters from this disease.
Peyton Luckett
M.D., Tyler
HONOR LOCAL LEGEND
On Thursday, July 16, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted 7-0 in favor of changing the names of both Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School due to the racism that many members of the community believed was associated with the names of the two Tyler high schools. While members of the Tyler community may have been divided regarding the decision itself, one question is on the minds of both those for and against it: What should the names of John Tyler High School and Robert E. Lee High School be changed to?
Several names have been proposed, including Rose City High School. This does represent the importance of roses in relation to the history of Tyler. However, this name fails to highlight any history that is specifically connected to either John Tyler High School or Robert E. Lee High School. I think that the new names of these schools should reflect the values and history that have allowed Tyler to become the great city that it is today, while also maintaining a direct connection to the school that is being renamed.
For John Tyler High School, I believe that the answer is clear: Earl Campbell High School.
Earl Campbell, often referred to as “The Tyler Rose,” is undoubtedly one of the greatest football players in the history of the sport. His legendary career has been immortalized in both the College Football Hall of Fame (Class of 1990) and the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Class of 1991).
However, this is not the only reason that John Tyler High School should be renamed in honor of the legendary Tylerite. He is still an active member of the community, and is widely considered one of the most famous people to ever graduate from John Tyler High School.
I am aware that Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford recently said that he did not want to name either school after people. However, I believe that his refusal to do so is a missed opportunity to honor a local legend, as well as the town that raised him.
Jeff Fields McCormack
Troup