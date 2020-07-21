The root problem is not political, social, medical or even racial. It’s spiritual. We need revival. The church needs to spring back to life and revival to spread by the power of the Holy Spirit. It’s His job. God doesn’t want a dead church. The devil loves the recent inactivity of churches manifested by the condition of hearts of believers. Are we sick of the godlessness in the schools and government? Are we tired of the disgusting and repulsive influence of Hollywood? God said, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways then I will hear from heaven and forgive their sin and heal their land.” At this point in America the pulpit’s message means more than political rhetoric. The narrow road is our only hope. The wide road of the world leads to hell. Jesus is the only way. He will forgive anyone and everyone when they repent. Humility is the key. Pride will send you straight to hell. It is a big hurdle for some folks. But eternity is a long time to be separated from God. The church has been silent for too long. What matters the most to God is the blood of Christ. He loves all people , but what we do with Jesus is our most important decision.
Lauri Jones-Congleton
Whitehouse
The recent unanimous vote of the Tyler school board, while surprising, reveals the lockstep march into historical oblivion that the whole country is currently experiencing. While the controversy to rename Robert E. Lee has of course been ongoing for a number of years, I for one am wondering just why John Tyler High is also on the chopping block for name change. According to Wikipedia, the city was named for the 10th president of the United States, an apparently horrible person to many it would appear, not worthy of having a huge school named for him, much less a city, right? Therefore, friends and neighbors, moving right along with the current thinking, as in the cancellation mindset dynamics currently in vogue, how soon will some outraged, diligently defiant individual decide it is suddenly high time to file a complaint or petition to have the name of the city of Tyler, Texas, renamed? I could forsee Tyler city officials social distancing themselves possibly in COVID-clean, safe and sanitary Harvey Hall to discuss that issue some day. Once a precedent is set and reset, truth and reality can and often times do become stranger than fiction.
John C. Williams
Rusk
Has appeasement ever worked in history to gain peace? The answer is no! Not in Rome, not with French and Russian revolutionaries, not with German Nazi Fascism and not with Argentina or Cuba Radical Socialism! Today we have forces with various names like Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA, a hodgepodge of social-media groups on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. There is massive foreign funding financing and directing many of these radical groups. They are directed where and when to protest Coordinated bus loads of paid youths show up at meetings. They stand in line for hours to flood meetings and hog the speakers’ spots and intimidate school boards, city councils, mayors and citizen and business in general. They try to make it appear to the media that their radical program is popular with voters and even the Tyler Paper takes the bait of young students!
Recently the Tyler school board voted to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School because he was the head Confederate general in our historic Civil War. They also voted to change the name of John Tyler High School. John Tyler was the 10th president of the U.S. He was A respected wealthy large landowner. A poor farmer or a city businessman or others could never have afforded to even run for president!
What does the future now hold for weak Tyler leaders? Easy! The name of the city of Tyler must also be changed to “Appeasement, Texas.” Apparently conservative patriots have grown too old to stand up and fight for the right to know history in order to not repeat the past! These young protesters consider our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution “racist” and out of date also. What a shame our education system has failed so miserably to properly educate our youth about history! Now they may have to learn the hard way about real oppressive totalitarian Democratic mob majority government!
Harry Bergman
Tyler