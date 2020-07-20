As COVID-19 continues to make every activity unpredictable, we would like to thank the administration, staff and counselors at Pine Cove Christian Camps for continuing to open camps (and close when required by virus). For the kids who wait 51 weeks through stress and life issues for one week of fellowship and festivity with camp friends they see once a year, getting to be at Pine Cove is a tremendous blessing.
We cannot imagine the logistical complications required to monitor the health of so many counselors and workers and campers, but we can confirm the blessing it provides our family and so many we know. A parent told me today that her child may have gotten it at camp but the personal and spiritual strength their son desperately needed and the encouragement and joy he gained from camp was well worth it, and he came back a happy kid for the first time in a long time. COVID goes on, but so does life — and we are thankful Pine Cove does as well.
Elizabeth and Paul Sharkey
Tyler
LOVE OF NOSTALGIA
Phil, your column brought a special memory to mind about my husband, Ted Thompson, a former Courier Times and Tyler Morning Telegraph reporter, who passed in 2008. Ted told me so many times about his preference for listening to games called on the radio rather than watching them on TV. He and his father listened to many baseball games together over the decades, memorable times for them both. I have seen Ted turn down the sound on TV and watch the game listening to the radio. Although I did not major in broadcast journalism, I was lucky to have Bill Mercer for a journalism course at what was then North Texas State University, another great memory. (Note: the NTSU name change did not mar my memories!) Tough times in the country bring on a love of nostalgia. Thanks for helping get us through.
Carol Thompson
Tyler
NAME SUGGESTIONS
Tylerites agree that we are all loyal Texans. I suggest that popular names for our two public high schools would be “Alamo” and “Lone Star.”
Frances Swann
Tyler
NOT CONSISTENT
Those demanding change are not consistent in actions or words. We need change and transformation. But let’s look in our pockets. Why is the U.S. Treasury not under attack? I guess those wanting dramatic change do not want Washington ($1 and 25 cents), Hamilton ($10), Jackson ($20), Grant ($50), Jefferson ($2 and 5 cents) in their pocket. Seemingly, Lincoln (1 cent and $5) are acceptable. All the above and wives owned or bought and sold slaves. Demand change of our currency too as certain denominations are symbols of oppression and injustice. How much would it cost and how long to change bills and coin?
Also, why is the city of Tyler not demanded to change its name? John Tyler personally owned 70 slaves and never freed any. Those demanding change are not consistent and inconsistency begs closer examination. Change one, change all. What an unnecessary and unforgiving storm. In confronting the sins of the past, we must remain vigilant in ensuring these sins do not occur in the future. Change for the sake of change is never good. Change for the sake of transformation is good and noble.
Bob Taliaferro
Tyler
IS ‘TYLER’ NEXT?
Now that the decision has been made to change the name of John Tyler High School, how long will it be before the same divisive elements within our community and outside our community demand that the name of the city of Tyler be changed? Many of the comments made in support of the change in the names of our two high schools would be equally applicable to changing the name of our city. I hope this never happens, but it certainly could.
Gary Cole
Bullard
CITY NAME OPTION
Now that the autocrats of the school board have dictated that the name “Tyler” is racist, it is time to change the racist name of the city to something other than Tyler. I suggest the name Orwellton.
David Schilling
Henderson