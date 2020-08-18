DESTROYING STATUES AND CHANGING NAMES
History belongs to all of us! Some of it is good and some is bad but it is our history and no one has the right to hide, change or destroy it! Remembering some things makes us happy, grateful and proud while other things make us sad, remorseful and yes even angry! But we all have to know history both good and bad — to learn from it. Otherwise, we will forget what it was that made us successful and great! Plus future generations will forget the past evils that were sold to our ancestors as acceptable!
Who thinks it benefits anyone to destroy statues, monuments, memorials or change the names of schools, streets or building, bridges, towns, rivers, mountains, lakes, highways or churches! There is no end! Who is to play God and decide what must be destroyed and what is to remain? Who dares says they are wise enough to do any of the above? Only ignorant hypocrites, that’s who!
Stop all this madness now! Return to law and order, equal justice for all under our constitution or have French style anarchy, guillotines and all! That is the simple logical conclusion of where America is headed! Isn’t it past time for concerned Americans and politicians to act? We can keep America under our constitution or have radical Democrat socialism evolve into a dreaded dictatorship! The voters will decide in the November election as the die will be cast and everyone can live under the results! Is anyone listening?
Harry Bergman
Tyler