SCHAEFER DOESN’T SPEAK
FOR ALL OF US
A couple of weeks ago I was informed that State Representative Matt Schaefer has decided he will not support HB 1359, the Texas Independence Referendum Act. This Act would give Texans the opportunity to debate and vote on remaining in the union of states or reasserting our status as an Independent Nation. In a phone call on Feb. 5, Mr. Schaefer told me one of his concerns was the action would collapse the economy.
In 2014, we saw a similar referendum take place in Scotland as Scots debated and went to the polls to express their opinion in the matter of remaining a member of the United Kingdom or reclaiming their status as an independent nation. There was no bloodshed, the economy didn’t collapse and the sky did not fall. The Scots voted to remain in the United Kingdom by a vote of 55% to 45% — but they voted. Interestingly, after the UK’s vote to leave the European Union (BREXIT), Scotland is again considering an independence referendum.
It should be noted that a resolution similar to HB 1359 was debated and passed by the Smith County Republican Party Convention in June of 2020. Since Mr. Schaefer’s house district is completely in Smith County, it seems his stance is at odds with many of his own constituents.
Regardless of one’s position on the issue, we should have the right to debate and vote. If Mr. Schaefer’s position prevails, so be it, but he should not presume to speak for all of us.
Charles W. Turner
Tyler
QUESTIONS ABOUT ERCOT
I was totally flabbergasted when Gov. Greg Abbott said ERCOT refused to give him the information he had requested. How did this company gain control of the entire electrical grid for the State of Texas? Who approved this? How are they paid and how much? I listened to two ERCOT senior management people talk for approximately 15 minutes without saying anything of substance. I wonder how much they are getting paid. If I were to 40 years younger I would ask the governor to put me on the audit committee (without pay) but with subpoena powers. I hope the ERCOT managers are not like some of the politicians I knew in Louisiana whose motto was “Get as much as you can as often as you can.”
Carl Corley
Tyler
ON CHRISTIAN VALUES
IN POLITICS
In regard to the opinion article of Jan. 21 written by Dr. Nancy Nichols, and specifically the statement that “democratic values are Christian values,” may I respond:
Obviously, there are values that all Americans can and do agree upon. However, the statement Dr. Nichols makes calls for some reflection. In the Declaration of Independence, please note the first right guaranteed to everyone. Do we uphold this Declaration as self evident truth, I believe these to be Christian values.
Although there is some disagreement among theologians and denominations as to its overall content, if you are a member of an orthodox, Catholic or evangelical faith group, someone in your national leadership signed the “Manhattan Declaration: A Call of Christian Conscience” for you. I would commend your reading of the section titled “life.”
Finally, to add some balance to the question of “values”, I would again commend your reading of the “Democratic Party Platform 2020,” Page 32.
Jerry Fleming
Lindale
GOHMERT’S TRUE CONSERVATISM
MAKES HIM TARGET
Thank you for publishing the column by Rep. Louie Gohmert on Feb. 5. I’ve known Louie for about 25 years; even before he got into politics.
Louie is a man of impeccable honesty and integrity. He’s a good Christian who has preached in the absence of the pastor of the largest church in East Texas, but because he’s a true conservative, the liberal Democrats are out to destroy him.
Our country is in big trouble because of the liberals and certain bit media organizations like CNN and New York Times.
Thank you for letting me express my views. I’ve been a TMT subscriber for several decades.
C.H. Whitesid,e Ph.D.
Kilgore
TRUMP IS SUPER-UNIMPEACHABLE!
Donald Trump is the only U.S. president to be impeached twice in less than a year and acquitted both times. The lesson to be learned from this is, if Trump is ever impeached again, the Democrats had better bring along a supply of kryptonite.
Mark Harrell
Lindale