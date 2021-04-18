GOHMERT, COLLEAGUES JOIN TO REQUEST TRANSPARENCY
As widespread abuse and criminality pour over the U.S.-Mexico border thanks to the Biden Administration’s manufactured crisis, I led a letter (joined by 33 colleagues) to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra requesting the following:
• The name and location of each U.S. city and town where illegal immigrants have been sent, transported, or provided ability or funding to travel to, or allowed to travel to by other funding including their own or private funding for all individuals who entered the U.S. without visas; and
• For each named U.S. city or town, the total number of immigrants who have been sent, transported, or provided ability or funding to travel to, or allowed to travel to by other funding including their own or private funding to such city or town.
It wasn’t long ago that — thanks to the leadership and vision of President Trump — the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border was under control. Now, after being lured here by misleading promises from the current President, our Southern border has become complete pandemonium, with criminality running rampant.
As a result, many illegal immigrants are receiving all-expenses-paid trips, oftentimes courtesy of U.S. taxpayers, to American cities across the country. Congress, and more importantly, the American people, have a right to know how many of these individuals will be flooding their neighborhoods.
Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX-01)
