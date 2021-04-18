SOUTHERN BORDER IS LOOKING TOO MUCH LIKE THE HOLOCAUST
In four days, I will be 88 years old. My heart is broken as I remember my childhood when children my age were in Nazi camps in Germany.
Some are still alive; I receive notices from the “International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.”
History is repeating this horror at our Southern border. Biden and his bunch are committing crimes against humanity. These poor children are being tortured.
When he enticed them to come, he should have given them a place in his own house, that’s being a welcoming host.
I pray daily that my Lord will intervene and punish those responsible for this evil work against these poor children. This will be our legacy in years to come, just like the Holocaust, which this is.
Ann Mitchell
Tyler