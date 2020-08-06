I am intrigued and saddened by the contrasting news stories regarding recent protest events. When Hank Gilbert brought Support Portland Protesters to Tyler and Blue lives Matter counter protestors showed up, the media was all over the guns displayed by various groups opposing Gilbert.
However, the media barely mentioned that out of town protestors, including the Dallas NGAN, and others, showed up with many men carrying automatic weapons to support the Black Lives matter protest Sunday. At this event, the media was silent and non-critical.
Isn’t this a double standard? Why is one group castigated while other group of gun-totters are downplayed and given distinction? Both had the lawful right to carry but were portrayed very differently in the media. One media outlet showed approximately 20 supporters while another outlet published there were 100 in attendance.
Who do we believe?
Are some in the local media covertly presenting one group as more prominent and less threatening than others? Also, there was barely mention that the BLM woman’s march blocked traffic after a local law enforcement agent asked them not to, creating unsafe conditions.
Why were they allowed to block traffic? This is dangerous.
Reminds me of larger city violent protests. The media downplayed this as well. As Susan Sontag once said, One person’s barbarian is another person’s “just doing what everybody else is doing”.
Robert Wilson
Tyler