It’s far past time for change
Enough is enough. We have waited and trusted that the current policies are enough to keep our nation’s children safe-but clearly they are not. Something must change.
Are we now willing to change gun control laws and say that assault rifles should not be available to the public? Are we willing to look at our mental health crisis and our pharmaceutical maelstrom?
If not, then we must immediately divert financial resources to allow for completely surrounding our schools with armed guards like we do our banks and other highly sensitive locations.
There is truly no excuse for allowing a single day to pass without enacting meaningful, broad-scale change on this matter.
No amount of money or corporate loyalty is worth this sacrifice, and I believe that every single American — including my elected officials — knows that truth.
If Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran need to raise taxes, do it tomorrow. But there needs to be enough money immediately diverted to every school in America to hire armed guards, pay for the security measures (videos, locking mechanisms, etc.) they need to be able to keep our children safe.
This is a necessary Band-Aid to stop the bleeding while we address the mental health crisis and pharmaceutical medication disaster that is absolutely at the root of this problem.
We cannot wait another day to make the necessary decisions to start turning this trend around.
Elise Carter
Tyler
ETSO deserves kudos
Richard Lee and the East Teas Symphony Orchestra consistently provide quality and uplifting music experiences for the Tyler area. Last Saturday night’s performance deserves kudos for the tribute to the Boston Pops Orchestra and the orchestra’s contribution to the American music scene. The program included a sampling of the broad spectrum of music of the Pops Orchestra, introducing some of us to two percussion instruments played by Roland Muzquiz, the marimba and the typewriter. Yes, the typewriter. Ask someone who was there.
The evening was enhanced by the voice of local artist, Julianne Casey, singing songs from Les Miserables, West Side Story, and an encore of the prayer song, “God Bless America.” The beautiful presentation of this song produced a spontaneous response from the audience of standing and joining with her in song. We were stimulated to reflect that, “Yes, God has indeed already blessed our nation in abundance.” It is good to be reminded, to cherish this truth, and to give thanks.
Our gratitude to you, East Texas Symphony Orchestra.
Dr. and Mrs. Scott Middleton
Tyler
HB 636 would causes voter intimidation
House Bill 636 would allow election judges to carry guns in the polling place when on duty. This is very wrong. We know of no instances of polling site violence, even in instances when lines have been unusually long, paper or ballots have run out, or equipment has malfunctioned. If there is fear of violence, then professional law enforcement can be called.
What is at risk here is voter intimidation. Some voters may decide not to vote if they think guns are in the polling place. Guns and other weapons are now explicitly prohibited in polling places by Texas law for good reasons. Polling places need to be safe for all voters. Placing guns in the hands of election judges will make many feel unsafe.
Tell your elected officials to oppose HB 636.
Nancy Nichols
Tyler