Ladner and Bedrick of the Heritage Foundation argue that Texas rural residents should favor school vouchers and cite the performance of Arizona students.
Let’s look at the performance of Texas fourth-graders in math in 2022. It’s much better than that of Arizona fourth-graders. So, why should Texas follow Arizona’s example?
Our state constitution states that “it shall be the duty of the Legislature ... to establish and make suitable provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools.” It does not advocate for giving money to support private enterprise. That’s rent-seeking.
Giving public money to private schools via vouchers amounts to subsidizing private business. Free enterprise means businesses survive on their merits, not because legislators tip the scale in their favor. The offer of “free money” in the form of vouchers attracts investors who seek to maximize profits. So, many would seek to enroll the easiest — and cheapest — students to teach.
Moreover, many rural residents rely on the school bus service to take their children to school. Non-public schools would find it cost prohibitive to replicate such a service. How, then, would their students get to school?
Many rural students also rely on the school to provide them with breakfast and lunch. Would non-public schools provide free meals?
The legislature should focus on improving teacher pay and quality. Treat public school teachers with respect. Encourage top students to become teachers by paying them well and allowing them the freedom to do their job without constant micromanagement and criticism.
And create a support system for parents, especially those who are struggling economically, to assist them with strategies and tools to help their children. Provide additional support to students with a difficult home life. But don’t assume that the most important thing about our students is how much money you can make off them via vouchers.
Reginald Killingley
Big Sandy