Record turnout at Camp
Fannin Memorial Reunion
Dear Editor,
We write to thank you for spreading the word about our 80th Camp Fannin Memorial Reunion on April 15 at the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center.
We had a record crowd for this historic event and your participation is appreciated by our Camp Fannin Association Board of Directors and members.
Our World War II veterans are almost gone and the Camp Fannin Association hopes to keep the memories alive. Thank you for helping to share this important part of Tyler history.
Dr. D.M. Edwards
President, CFA
Tyler
Supreme Court justices
are not above the law
The recent news about Clarence Thomas’s financial entanglements with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow should be alarming to every American. This is what happens when the highest court in the land is given free rein to police itself. Clarence Thomas isn’t the first justice to engage in unethical behavior. And if Congress continues to ignore the need for a Supreme Court code of ethics, he won’t be the last.
Of the nine justices currently on the bench, four have been called out for unethical behavior and connections in the last year. Neil Gorsuch sold property to the head of a law firm with cases in front of the Supreme Court. Samuel Alito dined with anti-abortion activists and allegedly leaked decisions on reproductive health. John Roberts’ wife has earned millions of dollars from law firms with business before the Supreme Court.
Congress has a constitutional duty to act as a check on the Supreme Court and restore faith in our judicial system. It’s time they act and pass a Supreme Court code of ethics.
Linda Stegall
Hawkins
Constitution reality
For 234 years, our Constitution has been the law of the land.
Today that is no longer the case. Biden’s Democrat policies have turned it into a sham.
Unenforceable, ignored the same as third world banana republics do to their sham laws protecting their citizens’ rights and freedoms.
The list of Biden’s abuse of our Constitution is long. From endless lies and obvious aged incompetence to blatant support of breaking U.S. laws himself and ignoring citizens rights and what is best for our country.
The most blatant is out of control spending and debt which is causing inflation, hurting everyone. The most obvious is saying our border is closed when it is wide open. This will is cost taxpayers trillions in future expenses for their welfare and related support costs.
More than this is the future cost in human life and property from the criminals, drugs and thousands of terrorists that have come in undetected from numerous countries.
Every citizen has the responsibility to know, understand and support our Constitution against foreign enemies, ignorant and biased politicians and a generation of duped woke youths. Benjamin Franklin warned, “You have a democratic republic, if you can keep it!”
We have reached that critical point that Franklin feared — overthrow from within by complacency of citizens from foreign and domestic evil forces.
Harry Bergman
Tyler