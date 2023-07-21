And so it goes
More from the embattled West Bank of Palestine. Israel invaded the Jenin refugee camp with American Apache gunships, drones and 1,000 troops.
Twelve Palestinians were killed, including five children, 120 wounded (many seriously), 109 homes were totally or partially destroyed, streets and infrastructure were destroyed, water and utilities were cut off or disrupted, etc.
The U.S. as usual refused to even condemn the Israeli actions. Netanyahu promised more of the same.
In further news that we are supposed to not concern ourselves with, I suppose, the Biden administration is sending cluster bombs to Ukraine. These weapons are outlawed or banned by over 100 nations as they cause civilian casualties long after hostilities have ceased.
Hundreds of bomblets are released from a larger bomb and a percentage of these fail to explode. Later, people will be killed or maimed by the bombs which did not explode. So, it seems to be about destroying Ukraine to weaken Russia, which was the stated goal by some official. Urge peace talks and negotiations to end this. And so it goes.
Jerry King
Kilgore
Speak out, Texas women
Texas wants your medical records. In a letter to the Biden administration on June 16, then-Provisional Attorney General John Scott, along with 18 other Republican Attorneys General, stated they want access to your medical records and your travel destinations when you travel out of state for medical care.
They want the Department of Health and Human Services to rescind their prohibition of obtaining this information (HIPAA Privacy Rule To Support Reproductive Health Care Privacy, 88 Fed. Reg. 23506). They believe state officials have the right to investigate you, where you are going, and what you are doing there.
Is this what living in Texas has come to for women? Is this what the state that boasts freedom from government regulation has stooped to?
Texas women, is this OK with you?
If not, speak out and vote them out.
Pat Parsons
Tyler