Education through technology
Education through the use of technology should be used to end world hunger in our world of plenty. This use of technology would save lives, be used as an educational learning tool, and produce a positive use of technology while working towards sustainability.
According to the World Food Program USA, deaths of children in the world caused by hunger related causes are a staggering 45% (World Food Program USA, 2022). Another problem attributing to children deaths, estimated at 700 children a day, is due to the illnesses children contact due to dirty water and unsanitary living conditions; that causes parasites, diarrhea, and chronic intestinal inflammation; that keeps children’s bodies from obtaining necessary nutrients to sustain their bodies (Action Against Hunger, 2022).
Freerice was created to be used as an educational tool originally created by John Breen in 2007, to prepare his son for the SATs. Breen later donated the site to the World Food Program to continue the fight against hunger.
Education using technology is paramount in helping to save lives in this fight against hunger, educating our current and future societies, and to use technology for a good productive reason to help create a sustainable future for tomorrow.
Jermiia Mosley
Tyler
Facts about sustainability
In the world’s attempt to be more sustainable, fake “Beyond Meat” and other vegan and vegetarian options are being created from things like pea protein, natural flavors, rice protein, and canola and vegetable oils. However, consuming these manmade products is not any better for the environment then a grass-fed cow. Cow consumption and meat consumption has a bad reputation for creating large carbon emissions, but if we let cows return to the original grazing pastures of grass, we can use regenerative farming to lower carbon emission and put nutrients back into our soils that we have lost and make the world more sustainable (Murphy, 2012).
Consuming grass-fed beef seems to be crazy in this new society filled with oat milk and soy-based protein, but it has immense health benefits. Just from one serving of grass fed beef liver, you will get Vitamin A, E, K, an assortment of B vitamins including B12 and B6, iron, magnesium, copper and more (Maggio, 2019). Forget your synthetic multivitamins!
One of my favorite ways to attempt to be sustainable is Nose-to-Tail eating. Nose-to-Tail eating is not a new idea, our ancestors did it (McPhee, 2023). Nose-to-Tail eating is a way to simultaneously get the most nutrient-rich foods and reducing waste by using the majority, if not all of the animal being consumed (McAuliffe, 2022). Research this endeavor and see what new sustainable habits you create!
Emily Powell
Tyler
Objective standards
At this very moment, there are nations, communities and individuals in various states of turmoil and chaos. An objective analysis of those making headlines will reveal that when and where deception, corruption and gluttony are, normalized discord will follow.
Security, peace and prosperity thrive when there is a consistent and reliable expectation of fair and logical legislation of laws and codes, impartial administration in execution of laws and codes, and just treatment of those subject to said laws and codes.
“Objective” is defined as: “not influenced by personal feelings or opinions in considering and representing facts.”
Is objectivity a universally desirable trait in our community? Are you considering facts in a way that moves our nation closer to the ideals articulated in the Declaration of Independence?
If so, you are part of the reason the U.S. is and will continue to be the most successful representative democracy in the world and a model for self-governance.
Are you engaging in the Three-Fifths logic that allowed humans to be treated as livestock? Are you looking the other way because [insert excuse]? Are you ignoring the moral decay and defending the indefensible? Are you normalizing rank hypocrisy? If so, please cease and desist such antisocial behavior and actions.
There are objective standards for honesty, integrity and civility. A civilized society requires this. “We may have all come on different ships (or a land bridge), but we’re in the same boat now.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
Michael Tolbert
Tyler