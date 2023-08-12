Trump is not above the law
A group of everyday Americans, fulfilling their civic duty by serving on a grand jury, reviewed mountains of evidence and determined there was enough proof of wrongdoing to bring four criminal charges against Donald Trump, including conspiracy to defraud our country and impede on our right to vote.
There can be no more serious crime than a conspiracy to overturn the foundation of our democracy itself. It’s shameful how many MAGA Republicans are now rushing to defend Trump instead of standing up for our democracy and our freedom to vote. Many of them are trying to rewrite history, so it’s important to understand what Trump is accused of and why it matters.
According to the indictment, Trump deliberately lied about voter fraud and pressured local officials to illegally overturn election results and manufacture fake slates of electors. When Vice President Mike Pence refused to toss out the legitimate results and count fake electoral votes, Trump incited an attack on our Capitol in a last ditch attempt to stop the certification of the election and cling to power.
These are serious charges. Our elected leaders of all parties must allow the trial to unfold without political interference and let a jury of everyday Americans do their job. No one is above the law, and Trump should be treated like everyone else and held accountable for his crimes against our country. I have voted Republican from the time I could vote but was so horrified by Trump that I voted independent in 2016 then for the first time voted Democrat in 2020. He must be held accountable for his actions.
Linda Stegall
Hawkins
America needs a Trump victory
Misguided, duped and ignorant Democrats are trying to take the USA backwards to early 1776 to again live under dictatorship. Starting as a “benign socialist front” that promises everything to everyone without work.
Socialism under elite rulers has never worked. The pilgrims tried it and failed. the same as 5,000 years of history proved. They all become broke Banana Republics, with everyone in poverty except elite leaders.
For those who last read our Declaration of Independence in high school or were taught no American history, I urge you to read our Declaration of Independence, our U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Simply Google a readable edition.
Our 56 Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, knowing it could well be signing their own death warrant. Many did in fact lose their property and lives. Over the next 246 years, millions have died and been manned for life while protecting our country, Constitution, flag, liberty and freedom of the greatest country in history.
Citizens have one last 2024 election to stop current plunge into the chaos of socialism. The world is in much greater danger than 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor or since. We have an unindicted, crooked, obvious senile, likely traitorous president and his son Hunter. The covered up evidence: Bribes, tax evasion of millions of dollars, lies and deceit speak volumes. Only a landslide for Trump and Republican-controlled Congress can save U.S.
Trump is in fact the only president strong enough to save U.S. since George Washington.
Harry Bergman
Tyler
Failing miserably
Michael Reagan’s recent op-ed denigrating President Joe Biden’s “family’s values” in comparison to those of Reagan’s father because of their respective son’s activities cannot remain unchallenged.
Last year Ben Barnes finally came clean fessing up that he and John Connolly carried a message from Reagan to the Iranians to not release the American hostages until after the election and Reagan would make them a better deal which of course he did. I would point out that was not only illegal but causing the extended sufferings of the hostages and their family seems to be far greater shameful conduct than that of an indulgent father towards a wayward son.
While I’m at it I would point out the two Republican chairmen James Comer and Jim Jordan striving mightily to link the president to some illegality are failing miserably just as their party did with Mrs. Clinton in its multiple hearings costing millions.
Jerry Calhoon
Bullard