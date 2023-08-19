Time for NATO to step up
With the recent tragedy in Maui, it’s time to tell NATO that they will need to step up their assistance to Ukraine as the U.S. will be directing our millions to our own shores to assist our 50th state. This should be done post haste.
Jim Turvan
Hideaway
Let a jury decide
By now, we’ve all heard the news that Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time, this time on racketeering charges in Georgia for the criminal conspiracy he led to overturn the 2020 election.
The indictments in Georgia and Washington, D.C. made clear that Trump knew he had lost the 2020 presidential election, but worked with his cronies on a variety of illegal schemes to change the election’s outcome so he could remain in power. When his plans to pressure state officials to overturn the will of voters and create fake elector certificates failed to secure him the presidency, Trump and his allies resorted to instigating a violent insurrection to try to keep Trump in power.
We must make sure this never happens again in the United States of America. Accountability is essential to protecting our democracy, our freedom to vote, and future elections.
No one is above the law, including former presidents. Trump’s trial must proceed without political interference so that a jury of everyday Americans can do their jobs.
Linda Stegall
Hawkins
Celebrating cruelty
Well, where to start? Texas prisoners are dying because many Texas prisons lack AC. Despite spending billions to put a 450-foot floating barrier in the Rio Grande and sending troops to the border, Gov. Abbott and the Legislature can’t find any money to put AC in the prisons. A dozen prisoners have already died as a result.
Also, in the Congress in D.C., Republicans blocked $75 million to Palestinian refugees despite being under the worst apartheid regime in Israeli history, and that’s saying something.
Not saying the Democrats are better as the Israeli president addressed Congress and got 29 standing ovations. And Congress refused to attach any scrutiny or oversight to the billions being sent to Ukraine to kill Russians. Bernie Sanders was among those who blocked the oversight.
All this brings up one thing. Do we want to have a society that celebrates cruelty as the Romans did by feeding people to the lions? Are we really a Christian society if we turn a blind eye to actions such as these done by people we elect?
Jerry King
Kilgore