In a recent article by syndicated columnist Star Parker during LGBTQ Pride Month, she made the following assertion:
“Those pushing the LGBTQ agenda, the anti-Christian, the anti-traditional values agenda, are totally clear with themselves that this is not about peaceful coexistence, mutual acceptance or religious liberty. They are in an all-out cultural war to eradicate all influence of biblical values in our culture.”
My interest here transcends the human sexuality debate. What concerns me is the arrogance of Ms. Star in attributing ill will to individuals of various religious faiths and political persuasions who support the full-inclusion of same-sex oriented persons in our collective life.
I know persons within both major political parties, an array of Christian denominations and society at large who disagree on the respectability of same-sex relationships — is homosexuality a pathological condition or is it the way some human beings are created? None of these individuals that I know, on either side of the debate, view themselves as protagonists in a cultural war to uproot traditional values. Rather, they are socially conscientious and generally compassionate persons who, as a result of their respective life experiences, view the issue differently.
Within the Christian community itself, there are reputable biblical scholars, distinguished professors of theology and Christian ethics, duly elected bishops and a host of respected clergy and lay persons on each side of the debate. No finite human being is in a position to speak with absolute authority (with the mind of God) on this disputed issue.
We know that human sexuality is not the only high-profile issue over which our society is passionately divided and which may be exploited by individuals and organizations for self-serving ends.
I respectfully submit that each and all of us are best served when we recognize our human limitations, speak with the humility due our finitude, and treat each other with trust and respect rather than fear and suspicion as we seek to be responsible citizens and good neighbors and to promote civility in our collective life.
Gary Frederick
Tyler