Henderson State gradually pulled away in the fourth quarter to score a 73-65 win over the UT Tyler Patriots on Saturday in a non-conference women's basketball game at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Reddies improve to 3-1 while the Patriots suffered their first loss to go to 1-1.
The two teams were tied 35-35 at halftime before the Arkansas team took a 51-49 leading into the fourth quarter.
Liah Davis, the 6-2 center from Colorado Springs, Colorado, had a double-double to pace the Patriots with 26 points and 14 rebounds while adding three blocks and two assists.
Destini Whitehead, the sophomore guard from Athens, added 13 points with Enisa Kamerolli pitching in 11 points. Also scoring for UT Tyler were Montse Gutierrez (7), Kelsey Crouse (6) and Azaria Reed (2).
Whitehead and Gutierrez each had three assists with Gutierrez grabbing seven boards.
Lani Snowden led Henderson State with a double-double, 17 points and 11 rebounds. Ashley Farra had 21 points, followed by Jadah Pickens (15) and Gracie Raby (10).
PATRIOT POINTS: The UT Tyler men's team returns to play on Sunday, hosting Dallas Christian at the Herrington Patriot Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ... The Patriot women return to play on Wednesday, hosting Southern Arkansas with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. ... Henderson State plays at Arkansas-Fort Smith at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.