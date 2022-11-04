JATAPU RIVER, AMAZONIA, BRAZIL — In the quiet of the Amazon morning only the birds off in the distant jungle could be heard.
Forget the 14.25-pound he had caught the day before and the 10-, 8.5- and 5-pound peacock bass Earl Drott had caught in the first two hours of this 10-hour fishing day, it was the one that got away that cast a pall over the boat.
“Big fish. Big, big, big, big fish,” Harold, the Brazilian guide said in broken English after Drott first hooked it on a Rapala saltwater X-Rap.
“Big, big, big, big,” was all Harold was able to get out as Drott attempted to turn the fish toward the boat.
Fishing a tributary of the Jatapu, one of the feeders of the Amazon River, the Tyler fisherman’s earlier fish were closer to the shore in timber. That included the 10-pounder that he caught while his line was dangling over a short bush just off the water’s edge. He was attempting to free the line when the açu (ah-sue) peacock bass exploded upwards taking the 8-inch topwater chopper bait.
You don’t set the hook on a peacock bass as much as they entangle themselves on the three treble hooks. The key is to have your reel’s drag set right and to keep pressure, but not so much pressure on the fish that it escapes the hookset.
“Those are the strongest freshwater fish I have ever hooked on to. It is like a black bass on steroids,” Drott recalled. “It is incredible how strong they are. Big broad tail that moves all that water. You have to hope you have some real estate because you are not going to stop them.”
The trip was through Malakoff-based Ron Speed Jr. Adventures, which has been outfitting trips into the rivers of the Amazon since 1994. Drott has been trying even longer to make the trip, having scheduled one more than 30 years before only to have to cancel.
This trip started literally under a dark cloud. A heavy thunderstorm blew over the Manaus airport as the 11 Texas fishermen were headed to the Otter houseboat for the week. It was so strong the group’s two float planes taking them to the boat at São Sebastião do Uatumã had to be grounded for several hours.
October is the dry season in the southern hemisphere. It is when the river levels drop and the fish move out into more accessible waters. The weather on the first two days was unusually cool, cloudy and spotted with heavy rains. Because of recent rains above the headwaters the river level was so high in the upper reaches the guides said fishing would be nearly impossible forcing the boat to turn around sooner than expected after four days leaving fishermen to spend the last two days fishing more open waters.
But on the third day after the rains passed the fishing, especially for big fish, picked up. That was when Drott caught the 14-pounder on an orange and black chopper. The fish headed to what appeared to be an opening before wrapping itself around a submerged stump, requiring the seasoned skills of the day’s guide to successfully free and net it.
“He hit like a truck and I was never in control. I was just along for the ride. I kept pressure on him and tried to get the drag to work. It worked, but he headed to the trees and wrapped me up. I couldn’t stop him with 65-pound braid,” Drott recalled.
Even though landing a smaller fish is a challenge, the game is all about big fish and Drott quickly learned there is not one against every tree, but there could be one next to any tree or sandy beach for that matter.
One of Drott’s more frustrating encounters was a fish that blew up on his bait five times on two retrieves, but never took the lure.
Each battle starts with an impressive attack on the bait.
“They don’t call it a surface strike, they call it a blow up for a reason. It is like a bomb going off. One of the other fishermen described a strike like someone dropped a bowling ball out of the sky on his lure,” Drott said.
Along with the big baits and heavy line, fishermen use a bass fishing 7:1 or 8:1 baitcasting reels for a quicker retrieve matched to a 7½-foot Lew’s heavy rod. While not exactly a finesse rod, the fishermen need its backbone to turn the fish and length for leverage.
On the third day Drott also caught a 9-pound arowana that somewhat resembles our bowfish and that the guides happily retained for lunch. He also landed a massive 4.5-pound black piranha that even impressed the guide.
Drott’s fourth day started strong with the three between 5 and 10 pounds. Working just outside the timber the guide spotted arapaima, a giant gar-like fish, surfacing in the river channel. Using a bunker-colored X-Rap Drott threw toward the fish when the water exploded.
He strained against the fish and began to turn the reel in a futile attempt as the fish took line faster than he could retrieve it.
“It hauled butt. It was like tying on to a VW and letting it drive off,” he said.
As the guide rushed for the net thinking the fish could be in the 20-pound class based on his experience, it had a different plan and swam to a submerged stump, escaped the lure and was never seen again.
“If I hadn’t lost that fish I would have been thinking this was a great morning,” Drott said two hours later after the sting had subsided some. He finished the morning adding another 5 and a 3.
Drott took stock of the outing following the week.
“It is without a question the most physical fishing I have ever done. I fished 10 hours a day for six straight days, using 7 1/2 rods with 8-inch choppers casting as far as you can possibly throw and retrieving as fast as you can retrieve. You are casting up to 60 yards and ripping it back as you retrieve it,” he said.
Despite a tough week of fishing because of conditions, it still did not disappoint.
“Being in the backwaters of the Amazon, fishing in flooded rainforest, pink dolphins breaking around you, instead of bluegills it is piranhas. It is toucans and Macaws flying around when you are fishing. It is the whole setting and all the things and creatures you see, and plants you see. It is like fishing in Jurassic Park, just don’t stick your foot in the water,” Drott said.
For more information on fishing Brazil with RSJA, go online to www.ronspeedadventures.com or call 800-722-0006.