Residents of north Tyler and downtown have asked for more housing. They’ve asked for eyesores and vacant buildings to come down.
The decade of 2020 appears to be the time the wish and directive comes true.
The city has worked on a plan to condemn buildings and eventually remove some. However, the government can not develop.
The private sector is stepping up.
This week alone there were two important pieces of movement.
First, McAlpine Homes won a contract to build 11 homes in Hidden Palace, a housing subdivision located on Queen Street and Palace Avenue.
The craftsman style homes will each cost about $168,000. The 1,300-square-foot homes will feature vinyl flooring, quartz countertops, a kitchen island, farmhouse sinks, a desk space and a water-room with a shower and freestanding bathtubs in the master bathroom.
Meanwhile over on 527 W. Erwin, work has started at the old King Chevrolet lot in downtown Tyler as developer Sam Scarborough is putting in The Morrison Lofts.
The Morrison Lofts will be 112 high-end apartments which will be a short two blocks west from the downtown square.
While the one- and two-bedroom units will be high-end, they will also be affordable.
Of course there will be complaints. Some feel the development announced this week will not help residents who need affordable housing.
However, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will determine the low to moderate income families eligible to purchase the Hidden Palace homes.
Anne McAlpine of McAlphine homes outlined their goal. She said, “Basically what we wanted to provide is someone’s dream home that they may not be able to get any other way. We wanted to provide the best for the price.”
City of Tyler Managing Director ReNissa Wade also defends the projects.
She said the development from the McAlpines is something that was needed and it will instill a sense of pride for Tyler.
“We often hear that one side of town gets more amenities than the other. We acquired the property decades ago. We put in brand new streets. We’ve put in brand new infrastructure as far as water and sewer and we have prepared the land to start building,” Wade said. “We’re in a very good position to see something within the next six to eight months when you will see houses and families out and about in the neighborhood.”
Tyler Mayor Don Warren is also passionate about the projects. He pointed out the city has a goal of adding 3,000 mixed-income households to the north side of the city and downtown. This 20-year project is in its seventh year.
As of 2020, about 586 homes have been added since the adoption of the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan in 2007. Now we are seeing more.
We applaud the vision of not only the city, but the financial commitment from the private sector, businesses and investors in Tyler. There’s been a lot of talk, and now we are seeing action.
— Tyler Morning Telegraph