The sun is shining and the Texas power grid is surviving some of the hottest days in this state’s history. And that’s a delivery on the promise of solar energy in Texas, says Pat Wood, who once headed the Public Utility Commission and the Federal Electric Regulatory Commission.
In a recent interview with The Dallas Morning News, Wood called the rapid rise of solar energy in Texas “a beautiful addition” to the state’s energy basket.
Indeed he is right. Solar and wind power are crucial to the state’s growth right alongside a reliable power grid, improving battery technologies and a mix of natural gas-fueled power plants. And so far, this mix, including the contribution from the sun, have made it possible for Texas to marshal through this blistering summer with power in reserve.
Yet it’s not clear that Austin lawmakers appreciate this special situation. Despite signals sent from legislators, solar, wind and other clean energy alternatives aren’t the enemy of fossil fuels, especially natural gas.
Already a leader in producing wind energy, Texas is increasing its capacity to produce solar power more quickly than any other state. And as the state continues to add residents in record numbers and as the summers get hotter, solar and other renewable energy sources are becoming integral to the function of the of Texas’ grid.
Since the winter storm of 2021, however, lawmakers and regulators have focused on increasing power from natural gas and making the grid more reliable and less vulnerable to extreme weather events. The Legislature passed measures to subsidize companies to build more natural gas-fueled electricity plants, even as Gov. Greg Abbott and some legislators were quick to falsely blame renewables for the state’s energy challenges.
Texas’ energy future depends on a balance of renewable energy, but fossil fuels are required too. ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas recently expressed concern about the growing reliance on wind and solar, noting that the sun sets at night and the wind doesn’t always blow. But he also understands that a power portfolio that turns back the clock on renewables in favor of fossil fuels would undermine one Texas’ energy accomplishments.
It is important that Texas energy policy continue to increase output to meet demand without hindering the growth of renewables. Some solar plants have battery arrays to store surplus energy for use at night. Traditional energy companies are looking at carbon capture and storage to mitigate the release of greenhouse gasses associated with climate change.
That’s important because oil and gas production isn’t going away. There was a time when calling Texas an energy state meant oil and gas. Today, it more accurately means market deregulation, competition, transmission, wind, solar, storage, efficiency, nuclear power and the flexibility to match supply and demand in real time and at affordable costs.
That’s a healthier mix for a healthier state.