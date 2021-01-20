The Democratic Party in East Texas is proud to celebrate the Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of these great United States of America. Joe Biden, along with Kamala Harris as Vice President, is inheriting a country that is torn apart and hurting. An entire generation has grown up with a divided, dysfunctional government. The corona plague that has swept our nation has left broken and grieving families and fear at every turn.
Joe Biden promises healing. Healing from the devastating virus and healing from the deep political and racial divisions. That is a daunting task, but Biden is already restoring the moral authority to the Presidency that had been degraded by the previous president.
Democratic values are Christian values. The Democrats of East Texas are in support of Joe Biden's plans for key issues because his plans impact each of us and are critical for our health and well being.
We can look forward to a huge push for providing corona virus vaccines and free testing, as well as a national contact-tracing program. Overall, we can look forward to better health care policies.
Biden promises a raise in minimum wage and an investment in green energy which will bring more jobs to Texas without risking a loss of current energy-related jobs.
We all want a safer, more peaceful community. We expect a $300 million investment into a community policing program. That's bringing our officers back into the community in a peacekeeping role instead of the current punitive role. There will be more economic and social programs to support minorities. We can expect marijuana to be decriminalized.
An important reverse of the Trump policies that separate parents from their children at the US-Mexican border is expected. Biden also promises to protect the "Dreamers."
All of these changes move our country to a more centralist position. Re-establishing relationships across the world is necessary. The Biden administration will repair relationships with US allies, particularly with the NATO alliance. The U.S. will rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. However, the unfair environmental and trade practices of China will be addressed.
We also celebrate our new Vice President. Kamala Harris is making history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president. She is the first graduate of an Historic Black College which is especially important to East Texas, the home of Texas College, Jarvis Christian College, and Wiley College.
The strict security reaches across the United States, even to our own community. We have seen the violence by domestic terrorists here at home in Tyler and those hoodlums are still threatening citizens. Democrats in East Texas are celebrating this historic Inauguration with private celebrations, safe from both viruses: corona and right-wing extremists.
Biden vowed to “restore the soul of America” and the day has come for the healing to begin. Democrats in East Texas wish everyone a peaceful and joyous Inauguration Day!
(Dr. Nancy Nichols is the State Democratic Executive Committee (SDEC) Senate District 1 (SD1) Committeewoman)