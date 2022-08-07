As Smith County rolls into summer’s midpoint, it looks and feels like one big pile of kindling — dry as bone and a spark away from bursting into flames.
Pop-up wildfires have kept emergency crews scrambling during the past weeks, stretching resources.
The good news is none of those fires in the Tyler area have caused significant property damage or injuries. The bad news is Northeast Texas probably hasn’t seen the worst of it.
The stage is set for severe drought conditions — and wildfire danger — to worsen.
“August is climatologically Texas’ driest and hottest month,” said Sean Dugan, wildland urban interface coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service. “As a product of that, it is when our wildfire danger is at its most extreme. We will most likely see elevated to extreme conditions in the coming weeks.”
He added that the forest service responded to 392 fires that burned about 50,000 acres in July, which is “way above our normal average.”
We’re about a month away from Labor Day weekend, which in 2011 was when Northeast Texas went up in flames. Wildfires scorched more than 50,000 acres of land in the region, destroyed dozens of homes and killed two Gladewater residents — a mother and her toddler daughter.
No one wants that type of destruction and loss again, and it’s vital for community members to do everything they can to prevent wildfires.
The data is eye-opening.
As of Friday, Smith County registered 721 on the Keetch-Byram Index, a scale used to measure wildfire potential. The index maxes out at 800.
In addition, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported Friday that 66 percent of Smith County is in extreme drought; 14 percent in severe drought; and 20 percent in moderate drought. Those percentages were zero a year ago.
And the Tyler area is more than 7 inches below normal on rainfall for the year, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
All of those factors are a recipe for a disaster.
Take precautions as you camp, grill or otherwise enjoy the East Texas outdoors.
Of the state’s 254 counties, 225 are under a burn ban, including all of Northeast Texas. That means residents should avoid any type of burning in unincorporated areas.
The Texas A&M Forest Service also offers these safety tips:
Avoid parking or driving in grass when possible;
Stay on designated roads and trails;
Park on asphalt when parking on the side of the road;
Keep a water source near at all times (hose, bucket or wet rags) near campfires;
Never leave a grill unattended as wind gusts may blow embers into dry vegetation, potentially starting a fire;
Ensure grills are kept clean of excess grease to prevent flare-ups;
Place grills in an open space away from tall or dry grass, shrubs, woodpiles or other flammable materials as well as underneath a tree or on a wooden patio deck; and
After grilling is finished, allow time for the coals to completely cool.
Use care and common sense when dealing with open flames outdoors. Our long, dry season doesn’t have to be devastating, as well.