The decade was the 1930s.
The world was on a brink of another world war with German chancellor Adolph Hitler, Italian prime minister Benito Mussolini and Soviet Union general secretary Joseph Stalin in charge of their countries.
As for the free world, FDR was president of the United States and Neville Chamberlain was prime minister of Great Britain.
The United States was trying to recover from the Great Depression as well as the Dust Bowl.
Many Americans turned to the radio, movies and sports to escape their troubles.
Locally, the Longview Lobos won their first state football championship, defeating Wichita Falls, 19-12, in the Cotton Bowl in 1937.
A couple of years later in 1939, Texas A&M won a national collegiate football championship with an 11-0 record, winning the Southwest Conference plus earning its first berth in the Sugar Bowl and rallying to defeat Southeastern Conference champion Tulane, 14-13.
Fast forward some 81 years later and Lobo quarterback Haynes King brought the Longview championship drought to an end by leading his squad to a 35-34 win over Beaumont Westbrook, clinching the Class 6A Division II title in 2018.
Now, in 2021 King could be on the verge of helping the Aggies end their title drought.
With Kellen Mond gone to the Minnesota Vikings, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher must start a new signal caller.
King (6-3, 200) is in the running for starting quarterback with Zack Calzada (6-4, 210, Sugar Hill, Georgia).
“Haynes is probably one of the best pure athletes on the team, but Zach has also got some athletic ability of his own,” offensive coodinator Darrell Dickey said. “Zach may be one of the best throwers of the ball that I’ve worked with. He’s a very gifted thrower. Haynes is also a very gifted thrower. Both are very competitive.”
Everything else seems to be in place for A&M with three-straight top 10 recruiting class according to Rivals.com.
Fisher, in his fourth year as head coach of the Aggies, has the program motoring along at the speed he talks.
Last year, A&M was 9-1 and defeated North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.
His tenure in College Station is much like when he was in charge at Florida State.
In his third year at the helm of the Seminoles he led the squad to a 12-2 record and a victory in the Orange Bowl (over Northern Illinois).
And what happened in his fourth year?
It was a national championship as FSU went 14-0 and defeated Auburn, 34-31, in the BCS National Championship game at the Rose Bowl.
If the Aggies can snap an eight-game losing skid to Alabama (A&M hosts the Crimson Tide Oct. 9), the fourth year could be magical for both Fisher and King, along with Aggie faithful everywhere.
