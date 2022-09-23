Week two in the NFL was absolutely crazy. Three teams came from at least 13 points down in the fourth quarter to win, and we’ve had 12 games already decided by a field goal or less. Why are we seeing games so tight, and big leads disappear?
It’s simple. No one is any good.
OK, that’s not completely true. It’s the kind of insanely broad overstatement you usually hear from sports broadcasters whose names rhyme with “Trip Payless.” But it’s pretty close.
The Bills and Chiefs are unquestionably good, but everybody else? Eh. It depends on the day. The Packers might be a Super Bowl team, but they were a clown autopsy in week one. The Giants have a bad roster, but are undefeated. Three entire divisions are 1-1. The AFC Champs and last year’s top seed are both winless. And the Jaguars are leading their division, even though the only team they ever seem to beat are the Colts.
The league is very even, and almost no team has shown any consistency yet, which makes it tough to pick games. As my longtime readers know, I base my picks not on who the best teams are, but rather who stinks. And outside of the basement of the NFC South, I don’t know yet.
It was the noted theologian Soren Kierkegaard who said that “Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.” Or maybe that was Kip Winger, I’ll be honest, I don’t recall much from that freshman year philosophy course except that the textbook was quite heavy. But the sentiment is the same for the NFL season.
All of this will make sense in the next couple of weeks. Making sweeping predictions at this point is a fool’s game, which of course, is what I’m here for.
Now on to the picks. Last Sunday I went 2-4 straight up, and also 2-4 against the spread. In my defense, I forgot that Cincinnati was performing an experiment to see how many times Joe Burrow can get pummeled before he loses consciousness or demands a trade. I’m now 6-6, and 4-8 against Vegas. As always, my picks are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Dallas (+1) at NY Giants: There are few things more beloved than a competent backup quarterback, as long as you’re not too good, and your career quickly takes you off the field and into broadcasting.
Pick: Cowboys to win it outright.
Houston (+2.5) at Chicago: The Bears throw the ball so rarely, they’re an extra fullback away from running the Wishbone.
Pick: Bears to win and cover, winning by three or more.
Green Bay (No Line) at Tampa Bay: Tom Brady is already older than Danny Glover was when Glover was “too old for this stuff” in the original Lethal Weapon. And I know that’s not the real line, but I watched that movie on broadcast TV.
Pick: Bucs to win it.
Las Vegas (-2) at Tennessee: So far, the Titans had high expectations and have completely disappointed. Which, coincidentally enough, is also my Tripadvisor review of every trip I’ve taken to Nashville.
Pick: Titans to win it outright.
Kansas City (-5.5) at Indianapolis: This seems like the kind of mismatch you normally see in the first two weeks of the college football season, when a conference champ plays Middle Tennessee Body and Fender and is up by two touchdowns after the coin flip.
Pick: Chiefs to win and cover, winning by six or more.
New Orleans (-2.5) at Carolina: I expect in the luxury suites at some point during this game, Panthers ownership will say something to Saints management like “Hey, do you guys still have Sean Payton’s number? I hate to ask but I think he’s blocked us on Facebook.”
Pick: Saints to win and cover, winning by three or more.
I’ll also take the Chargers over the Jags, Rams over the Cardinals, and Jimmy Garoppolo to be injured before Halloween. Good luck, everybody.
Reid Kerr doesn’t agree with the concept of “Fun Runs” because it seems like an oxymoron. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.