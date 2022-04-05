Watching Scottie Grow
DALLAS — It was my friend, the late Larry Sims, who first told me in 2011 about a great young player at his home course, the Royal Oaks Country Club.
"You have to see this kid Scottie Scheffler play, he is amazing," Sims said. "He will be on the tour one day and do very well. I guarantee it."
I thought of Sims, a former high school and college golfer from Tyler who passed away in 2014, when Scheffler won the recent WGC Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. It was Scheffler's third win of the season, all in the past two months, and vaulted him to numero uno in the "Official World Golf Ranking."
Scheffler becomes the 25th player to reach that pinnacle since 1986 when the combined pro tours in the world established the ranking and placed Germany’s Bernhard Langer at the top. Langer, of course, has continued to shine and is still winning on the PGA Tour Champions at age 64.
Though I have always rolled my eyes a little about the world ranking, considering it mainly an invention by the sports agents of the world who promote golf and golfers for financial gain, it is nevertheless news worthy and now Scheffler becomes the second golfer from Dallas, following Jordan Spieth, to ascend to the top spot.
In fairness to former Dallas golfers, Lee Trevino would have occupied that position in the early 1970s when he was winning the US Open, British Open and even the Canadian Open in one blissful summer of 1971. So Texas and Big D, especially, have always produced some fine golfers with 92-year-old Don January also coming to mind. But I digress.
As the Masters commences this week in Augusta, Georgia, Scheffler arrives as a favorite while downplaying his top ranking. Like Spieth, Scheffler is a mild and well-mannered young man who is uber talented and capable of donning the ceremonial green jacket come Sunday evening.
“Becoming the top ranked golfer never entered my mind,” Scheffler said. “I just wanted to crack the top 50 ranking so I would be eligible to play here and the other top tournaments. I just love to compete and it’s fun to play against the best. That’s what makes me work so hard on my game.”
When I moved to Dallas from Georgia in 2011, I began to write for DFW Links magazine and was given an assignment to write about Scheffler in a human interest piece about him, already a junior golf sensation, caddying for his little sister Molly in a nine-hole competition at Keeton Park Golf Course in South Dallas.
I found them approaching the eighth tee that day, a par 3 that presented the 10-year-old Molly a distinct dilemma — water in front of the green and thus a forced carry in golfing parlance. She didn’t cry but was noticeably distraught. Big brother to the rescue as Scheffler calmed her fears with a game plan to play around the water to the right of the green.
It wasn’t pretty but Molly survived the hole and later was the life of the party in the clubhouse as the junior golfers enjoyed a boxed lunch at the awards presentation. Scheffler stayed in the background and soaked it all in, displaying a laid back demeanor that has served him well.
Perhaps it is a case of Scheffler being an older soul in a young body. Such a thought reminded me of Sims again.
“When Scottie was a little boy at Royal Oaks, he always wore long pants,” Sims told me. “I asked him why he wore long pants, even in the summer, and Scottie told me that’s what the guys wore on the tour.”
That was telling, as was his performance in the 2010 Texas Amateur championship at his home course. He had just turned 14 and was still tiny before a growing spell that would later increase his height by a foot, from 5-foot-3 to his current height of 6-foot-3.
Competing against the best college golfers in the state and accomplished mid-amateurs, little Scottie was hitting hybrids into par 4 holes where the older players were hitting short irons and yet he finished in the top 10 with a 72-hole total of even par on a tough golf course.
“It was really something when he teed off that final day,” the late A.J. Triggs said. “Everybody associated with Royal Oaks — the members, waiters, cooks and so on were out there around that first tee. And Scottie just ripped it down the middle.”
Much has been said and written about Scheffler’s tutelage from Royal Oaks teaching professional Randy Smith, who also coached Justin Leonard in a previous era of PGA Tour golf. But more than technical advice, Smith has been a trusted friend to a gifted athlete.
Smith never doubted Scheffler when his pupil went into a serious slump during his freshman year at the University of Texas. Scheffler’s growth spurt required some adjustments to his swing. Yet the slump may have been a blessing because Scheffler stayed the course at UT, earning a business degree while many of his peers, most notably Spieth, left early to pursue their fortunes on the pro tour.
Remaining in school and then earning his way onto the big tour via the Korn Ferry Tour is more evidence of Scheffler wanting to do it without a shortcut. He also wanted to have a more well-rounded experience in high school by playing basketball instead of just golf and that accentuated an athleticism that is apparent in his golf game.
As the 2022 Masters begins, Scheffler is now 25 years old, married and poised to win his first major championship. His skill set includes high towering shots that are necessary for Augusta National’s demanding greens complexes and a wonderful putting touch for those huge breaking rolls that have the golfer aiming from the hole.
Most of all, Scheffler will enjoy the week because he is doing what he envisioned as a child and loving it. And why not, he has worked his way to the top, just as Larry Sims predicted some 10 years ago.