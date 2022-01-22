It was the longest playoff weekend ever in the NFL, and honestly one of the least exciting I’ve ever seen. Six games over three days, and about two-and-a-half of them were worth watching all the way through.
I’m counting that Cowboys debacle as a game-and-a-half because the last two minutes took about two hours to watch, and then we talked about it for four straight days.
The games might not have all been nail-biters, but we definitely learned a lot during the first round.
— I’m certainly not saying the refs were good last weekend, but blaming them for a last-second play in a game where you had 14 penalties is like blaming the drive-through guy for screwing up your order while your car is on fire.
— Fourteen penalties? That seems like a lot. The last time I saw that many flags on one team, it was a 2A high school game, and the linesman suspected one of the head coaches of sleeping with his wife.
— Jerry Jones building a stadium that blinds his own players every Sunday afternoon is as perfect a metaphor for his team as I can imagine.The Cowboys natural enemies have become the clock and the sun.
— On a football team, a quarterback is just one guy. Joe Burrow has shown he is THAT guy. I haven’t seen a quarterback step in and change the entire culture of a team like that since Shane Falco.
— The Raiders have a real “good problem” with their head coaching situation. Rich Bisaccia has earned that job, no matter how much they’d like to find a higher profile name.
— Once upon a time, Jimmy Johnson became an NFL coach and started by going 1-15, 7-9, and 11-5 and got trounced in the playoffs. Kliff Kingsbury’s numbers are very similar, but in today’s NFL, I don’t know if that matters enough to save his job.
— Buffalo may have used up all of their points in that pummeling of New England, but even if they lose to the Chiefs, it might have been worth it just to finally put the stake in Bill Belichick.
— I’m not sure if in retrospect, Ben Roethlisberger might have preferred to retire two weeks ago.
— Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemyran that Chiefs offense to 42 points, with a touchdown pass thrown by a tight end and another that went to an offensive lineman. Some would say that’s squandering a trick play. The Chiefs don’t care how much opponents have on tape. Preparing for that offense isn’t multiple choice, it’s a longform essay test.
— San Francisco has to be simultaneously overjoyed at the win, and terrified of taking that accident-prone offense into Lambeau Field.
— Philadelphia got beaten so resoundingly, they should probably thank Dallas for taking the heat off of them.
Now on to the picks.In the Wild Card round I went 3-3, and an astoundingly depressing 1-5 against Vegas. In my defense, I was expecting much closer games, and for the Cowboys to understand the passage of time. Lesson learned there. This week, I’m not only giving my picks, but also who’ll I’ll be rooting for this weekend. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Cincinnati (plus 3.5) at Tennessee:
Who I’m Rooting For: Bengals, partially because like most of the Midwest, I am awash in Joe-Burrow-mania. Mostly though, I hate the Titans because they’re no longer the Oilers. I also don’t like watching them because they grind an exciting game down to 47 straight running plays, like I’m watching Army play Notre Dame in 1946.
Who I’m Picking: Titans to win and cover, winning by four or more.
San Francisco (plus 6) at Green Bay:
Who I’m Rooting For: The 49ers have lurched back and forth all season long between dangerously incompetent and world-beaters, and that “team that no one wants to face in the playoffs” designation only works against Dallas. I would hate to see them pull off a huge upset and then lose by 50 next week. I’m hoping the Packers end that run, to set up a truly epic NFC Championship game with either the Bucs or Rams.
Who I’m Picking: Packers to win and cover, winning by seven or more.
Is it a cop-out to pick the favorites in both? Absolutely, but they earned those bye weeks for a reason. I’ll be back Sunday with the remaining games. Good luck everybody.