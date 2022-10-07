This is a week where I am genuinely excited about Sunday’s games, and not because it’s a good lineup. It’s not, but I desperately need to wash the taste of Thursday’s game out of my mouth.
Dear readers, that may have been the worst prime time game I’ve ever seen.
If you missed it Thursday, the Colts beat the Broncos 12-9 in overtime, in a game that was not only bad for football, but for the image of horses in general.
This was a game with four interceptions and six fumbles. It played out like two rival factions of the mob had paid both teams to throw the game. Denver made two horrendously bad decisions in the last two minutes of regulation and overtime just to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. This was a game where the first three times these teams entered the red zone, they lost a total of 23 yards. That means not even getting close to the end zone could make this game exciting.
At one point during the third quarter, I thought both quarterbacks should retire. Then during the fourth, there was a moment where I though they both did.
That’s the flip side of the NFL’s media presence. During every week of the season, there’s a minimum of three windows where there’s only one game going on. And sometimes it’s a brilliant battle between two great teams that goes right down to the wire, and draws great ratings.
And sometimes it’s a game that’s a struggle. Not a defensive struggle, mind you. Just a struggle.
I’m no stranger to bad football, my friends. I watched the Bills and Browns play a 6-3 game once. And if you’re asking who won that one, the correct answer is “No one.” No one involved with that game, playing, broadcasting, or watching, could be considered a winner. Winning a 6-3 game is like beating your cat at checkers. It’s not a big deal, and it should never be mentioned again.
But usually those awful NFL games take place at noon on regional broadcasts, where you have to be within a good punt of the stadium to get it on your television. This was a Thursday nighter, and the only game on.
But somehow, we still watched it. In a game where even Amazon Prime could not deliver a touchdown, people were still tuned in and complaining about it. Even when overtime started and Broncos fans started streaming out of the stadium, social media was still buzzing.
I’d say it can’t get any worse, but a quick check of the schedule reveals next week’s Thursday night battle between Washington and Chicago. That sounds like non-start fun, too.
Now on to the picks. Last week was another fun experience for me, I went 5-1 straight up, but only 2-4 against the Vegas spread. Which is how they get you, of course. And the reason why I have a long list of extra-point-missing kickers that I have dreams of loading into a thresher. I’m now 14-10, and 9-15 against Vegas. As always, my picks are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Dallas (+5) at LA Rams: Here’s your quick scouting report on the Rams, Cooper Kupp has more receptions than the Chicago Bears have completions.
Pick: Rams to win but not cover, winning by four or fewer points.
Houston (+7) at Jacksonville: The Texans have had this game circled on their bulletin board. Also circled? The Monday after week 17 when vacation starts, the 2023 draft date, and a printed out article titled “How to Upload Your Resume to LinkedIn.”
Pick: Texans to win it outright.
NY Giants (+8) vs Green Bay in London: London gives us Ted Lasso, so after 15 years, we finally give them a game between two teams with a winning record. That seems fair.
Pick: Packers to win and cover, winning by nine or more.
San Francisco (-6.5) at Carolina: Fun fact, in their last 12 games Carolina is now 1-11 when the opposing team shows up.
Pick: 49ers to win but not cover, winning by six or fewer.
Las Vegas (+7) at Kansas City: These Raiders are the kind of team that would make Kenny Rogers throw his cards out the train window and scream “You’re not listening to my advice at all!”
Pick: Chiefs to win but not cover, winning by six or fewer.
Philadelphia (-5) at Arizona: One of these days Kyler Murray is going to scramble for so long he accidentally runs over to the Diamondbacks’ stadium and decides to stay there.
Pick: Cardinals win it outright, in my shocker of the week.
I’ll also take the Browns over the Chargers, Vikings over the Bears, and “Halloween 47” over “Hocus Pocus 2.” Good luck, everybody.
Reid Kerr thinks if he can clearly see from his couch that a guy got a concussion, one of the hundreds of NFL employees at the stadium should probably also notice it. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.