Welcome back, everyone. I had a great week six, where both of the teams I picked to go to the Super Bowl lost to teams from New York that I had previously described as “talentless vermin.”
We’re more than a third through with the season, so it’s time to start doubting everything and asking the important questions.
— Is there a defensive player in the league more fun to watch than Micah Parsons?
— When did Russell become the worst Wilson in the league?
— Is Christian McCaffery going to be a difference-maker in San Francisco, or just another guy on IR like the running back equivalent of Julio Jones?
— With the NFL paranoid about player safety, why did they decide letting every running play devolve into a giant rugby scrum was a good idea?
— Has any Super Bowl champ fallen apart as quickly as the Rams? I’ve seen better protection at BYOB nightclubs.
— Does Al Michaels miss calling Sunday Night NFL games? Or any other games that actually feature offense?
— For that matter, shouldn’t the NFL issue a warning not to do incompetence-based drinking games during Thursday Night Football, before someone gets killed?
— Will anyone actually win the AFC South, or will that be the NFL’s Playoff Door Prize?
— Is Daniel Snyder ever going to sell his team, and when he does so will he take half of the league down with him?
— Does the success of this year’s Giants make their decision to go with Joe Judge as head coach for the last two years even worse?
— Isn’t it weird to not be talking about the Patriots for a change?
— How good could the Chargers and 49ers be if they only had half of the injuries?
— Will the Saints ever be able to replace Drew Brees or Sean Payton?
— Is this finally Buffalo’s year, or are the Chiefs always going to be the Steelers to their Bum-Phillips-Oilers?
For these answers and many other questions, stay tuned. I’ll be here and confused all season.
Now on to the picks. Last week I went 4-2 straight up, and 3-3 against the Vegas spread. It was the kind of week where a late missed field goal in the Dallas loss got me angry enough to have a special teams restraining order issued against me, so let’s see if we can make this week’s games a little closer. I’m now 21-15, and 16-20 against Vegas. As always, my picks are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Detroit (+7) at Dallas: Nice of the Cowboys to give Dak Prescott this simulated game to get back up to speed.
Pick: Cowboys to win but not cover, winning by six or fewer points.
Houston (+7) at Las Vegas: This week’s firing of Jack Easterby isn’t nearly as big of a story as the question how he was ever employed in the first place. Hey Houston, if you need someone with no actual football knowledge who can ruin relationships with Pro Bowl players, I’m always available. And I can do it over Zoom, so you won’t even have to pay moving expenses.
Pick: Raiders to win and cover, winning by eight or more.
Tampa Bay (+13) at Carolina: The Panthers couldn’t be any more obvious about tanking this season if they started punting on third downs.
Pick: Bucs to win and cover, winning by 14 or more. That’s a lot of points, but Carolina is talentless and Brady is angry.
Atlanta (+6.5) at Cincinnati: Both of these teams are absolutely astonished to be 3-3, for totally opposite reasons.
Pick: Falcons to win it outright.
Green Bay (-4.5) at Washington: I’m amazed the Commanders won two games, somehow. I haven’t seen a lack of effort like that since my last year of working in television.
Pick: Packers to win and cover, winning by five or more.
Kansas City (-2) at San Francisco: The media is hyping this one up as a Super Bowl rematch, which sounds good until you realize that a Panthers-Broncos game would also qualify.
Pick: Chiefs to win and cover, winning by three or more.
I’ll also take the Jags to upset the Giants, Ravens over the Browns, and Michael Myers over all other movie slasher villains because he can drive. Good luck, everybody.
Reid Kerr doesn’t like it when couples hold hands in the airport because then just getting to your plane becomes a super-violent game of Red Rover. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.