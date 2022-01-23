By my count, I’ve watched 7,216 hours of football this season. I’ve written 413 columns about it, in which I’ve picked 487 games, made 79 salient points, and cracked 977 jokes, of which about four of them were funny.
Please don’t double-check those numbers, I was briefly a math minor in college. That career path came to an end when I took a class that didn’t have a book, and teenage Reid just wasn’t prepared to take that many notes. But still, I think I’ve got this one covered.
My point, and I think I have one, is that I’ve critically watched a lot of football this season. And even now with five games left, I still don’t know much. There’s still questions that come up every Sunday and Monday morning that I just don’t have answers to, like …
— Why is it that no matter who’s on the roster or who coaches the Cowboys, the team always seems to take dumb penalties and make huge errors at the end of games? Is it just something in the DFW water? Is the team cafeteria using a microwave oven without a door? How is it that Bill Belichick can tell an undrafted rookie something the day before the Super Bowl and he remembers it at the goal line to win the game, and yet Cowboys coaches go unheard when they say things like “Don’t line up offsides,” and “Please stop holding offensive linemen.”
— Do the Texans really think they can get a quality coach to run that clown autopsy of a team? And have they noticed that trying to recreate the Belichick-era Patriots has never worked for any other front office, even ones with far more talent on the roster? You rarely see a team tank an entire season and wind up in a worse situation than before, but Houston is right on the verge of doing that.
— How many quarterbacks do the Saints need to replace Drew Brees? Sean Payton is an underrated genius for what he’s done holding this team together, but it’s time for a long-term solution. And maybe an emergency one behind that guy.
— If the NFL wants more of our money, especially for wagering, how can they justify the level officiating we’re seeing? Judgment calls are one thing, but ignoring whistles is another. If I can get a replay on NBC within 30 seconds that conclusively shows a call needs to be changed, why does it take 10 minutes for that to happen at the stadium? And why, in a sport at the bleeding edge of tech, do we still rely on two guys jogging out with a chain to determine first downs?
— Will I ever get to tell my kids or grandkids about Tom Brady, or is he going to keep playing until my bloodline dies out and our sun finally goes nova?
Now on to the picks.The first round found me as disappointed as a Dallas fan, since I went 3-3, and just 1-5 against Vegas. Over my time at the paper picking playoff games, I’m 54-30-1 straight up, and 31-31-1 against Vegas. In my defense, that record looked a lot better before I tanked the Wild Card round. I can’t possibly be that bad this week, mostly because there are only four games. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
LA Rams (plus 3) at Tampa Bay:
Who I’m Rooting For: Tough call. Tampa Bay built most of their roster but relied on a veteran quarterback to come over and make them a contender. The Rams are building by completely giving up on the draft and bringing in every veteran they can find. I have to respect both teams, although I hate both of those approaches. The Rams seem to have every edge except the most important one, and I guess I’d prefer to see Brady win here.
Who I’m Picking: Rams to win it outright. It’ll be close, but that LA defense creates too much pressure up front, and that’s what wins in the playoffs.
Buffalo (plus 2) at Kansas City:
Who I’m Rooting For: Confession time. I’ve been a Bills fan all my life, from the OJ Simpson action figure I had as a kid, to the heartbreak of Super Bowls 25 through 28, to the sheer boredom of the post-Jim Kelly decades. As much as I love Mahomes and the Chiefs, I’ll be rooting for old ghosts here.
Who I’m Picking: Chiefs to win and cover, winning by three or more. Just because I’m a Bills fan doesn’t mean I’m going to start betting with my heart, instead of my cold, logical, reptile brain.
I’ll also take the Bills-Chiefs game to go over 54 points, the Rams to score 23 or more, and “This Is Us” to not end until every single character has died horribly. Good luck everybody.
Reid Kerr has been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty, too. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.