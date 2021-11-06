I became a huge Braves fan this week.
And yes, this is still a football column. Bear with me, dear reader, I’m going somewhere with this.
As a fan of baseball, and sports in general, I still bear ill will against the Houston Astros. And before you jump to assumptions, it’s not about the cheating scandal, nor is about the front office gaffes or anything else recent.
For those of you celebrating in their success over the last five years, good for you. However, I can’t get past the fact that success was founded on a four-season-run where the Astros basically fielded a low-AA team to tank and pile up draft picks. Houston had a top two pick in the draft for four straight seasons, while averaging 104 losses a year and asking fans to support a team that was flat-out unwatchable. That’s a betrayal of the covenant between a sports franchise and their fans. No matter what happens, we need to think that winning is important to the leadership of our favorite team. Otherwise, why bother?
And right now, the same thing is happening to Houston’s NFL franchise. Except far worse, because at least the Astros front office knew what they were doing.
Subtract the off-the-field drama with Deshaun Watson, if that’s still possible at this point. Over the last few years, the Texans traded the best receiver in the history of their franchise, if not the city. They alienated their defensive face of the franchise until he asked to be released. They left the only franchise quarterback they’ve ever had with a roster so untalented he demanded a trade, then refused to be reasonable about getting any kind of value for him, so he’s still there getting paid without playing. They’re currently dumping anyone with a modicum of talent in exchange for late round draft picks, roster space, rolls of athletic tape, or anything else they can get.
The Texans have lost their last seven by an average of 20 points a game. They were double-digit underdogs for five of those, which means Las Vegas not only knows they’re not good, but also knows they’re also not trying very hard as an organization.
Now, tanking isn’t as simple in the NFL as it is in the NBA or Major League Baseball. Getting one or two players doesn’t help that much on a 53-man roster unless one of them is a star quarterback, and the Texans have already squandered one of those. So I have zero confidence that the current clown-car of a front office will be able to actually turn this purposeful wretchedness into a quality team, but in the meantime, this is a team that’s not concerned with winning.
Say what you want about the last 20 years in Dallas, but at least we know Jerry Jones wants to win. He’s made some awful decisions along the way, but at a bare minimum, we knew he was trying. And that’s all we can ask sometimes.
Now on to the picks. In week eight I went 3-3 overall and 2-4 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, picking the Texans to lose by 16 should count at least double. I’m now 29-19 on the season and 21-26-1 against Vegas, which means by Thanksgiving I’ll either be right back in the thick of things, or asking my wagering concierge Formerly Fat Tony to take my turkey and stuffing as a partial payment. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Denver (plus 9.5) at Dallas: The Broncos are now stagnant enough they’ve reached the “letting our long-time players free on parole” stage of the franchise.
Pick: Cowboys to win and cover, winning by 10 or more.
Atlanta (plus 6) at New Orleans: Putting this Saints team together on a weekly basis for Sean Payton is like one of those cooking shows where they don’t give the chefs all the right ingredients, and you have to make a winning meal out of a third-string quarterback, backup receivers, and a bag of old onions.
Pick: Saints to win but not cover, winning by five or fewer points.
Buffalo (minus 14.5) at Jacksonville: The Jaguars defense was penalized last week for having 12 men on the field. The next play? You guessed it, they still had 12 men on the field. This is not the kind of “unpredictability” that Jags fans were hoping for from an Urban Meyer game plan.
Pick: Bills to win and cover, winning by 15 or more.
Cleveland (plus 2.5) at Cincinnati: It’s fascinating how Odell Beckham Jr. is viewed by NFL General Managers and fantasy football players in almost completely opposite ways.
Pick: Bengals to win and cover, winning by three or more. Ohio is now Burrow country.
Houston (plus 6) at Miami: Before this game, they should just put Deshaun Watson in the middle of the field, and have both teams call for him. Whichever side he goes to first has to keep him.
Pick: Dolphins to win and cover, winning by seven or more points.
Green Bay (plus 7) at Kansas City: Much like Aaron Rodgers, this game seemed a lot more interesting last week.
Pick: Chiefs to win but not cover, winning by six or fewer points.
I’ll also take the Cardinals over the 49ers, the Raiders over the Giants, and the fourth season of “Dexter” over the boot. Good luck everybody.
