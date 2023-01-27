Ending the season in the playoffs can be a mixed bag of emotions. This week, fans of the Giants and Jags actually felt pretty good about losing in the second round of the playoffs. Bills fans are more than a little shaken up, and suddenly wondering where their team fits in the AFC for the next 10 years.
And then, there are Cowboys fans.
Oh, Cowboys fans, how I love you. I admire your commitment to your favorite team, coupled with your unreasonable expectations and steadfast belief that Jerry Jones is a horrible general manager but if you just cut everybody on the team he would somehow be able to replace them with clones of Joe Burrow overnight.
Don't ever change, guys.
Let’s discuss this season’s Dallas Cowboys, and some of the common complaints I’m seeing. To start with, “Dak Prescott was awful against San Francisco.” That’s true. It’s also true that the 49ers have the best defense in the league, and the Cowboys were missing one of their only two offensive playmakers for most of that game.
“That last play was (insert profanity here).” Yes. Fully agree. It seems to be an annual tradition that the Cowboys season ends on a play so indescribably bad that it overshadows all of the other bad ones. But even if Dallas drew up a play where one of their players was carrying a taser and a machete, that play had a one in a million shot at working. Don’t let the one play distract you from how bad the previous possession went, when Dallas actually had a chance and stunk it up three straight plays.
“Jerry Jones is an awful General Manager.” Usually, yes. This organization has built some substandard teams in the last, oh let’s say 27 years. But this isn’t one of them. Dallas was clearly the third best team in the NFC. They absolutely destroyed two of the other playoff teams, and beat the Giants twice along the way. That’s a great defensive roster, and they gave the Cowboys a chance to win it against a team that was better on paper at every single position group. If you’re blaming Jerry for the loss, you also have to give him credit for building the defense and having Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator.
“Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore needs to go.” See? Sometimes even in a heated discussion, we can always find common ground.
And finally, “Dak is human garbage and should be cut, or traded, or launched into the sun, or whatever it is angry fans are saying this week.” Slow down. He had a bad game against a team that could easily win the Super Bowl. The previous week he absolutely eviscerated Tampa Bay. The truth is somewhere in between those two points on the graph. That offense would definitely look better with a healthy running back, a second receiving option, and a tight end that doesn’t turn into a piece of human Samsonite in the last three minutes of the game. That’s not all Dak’s fault, better talent and a smarter gameplan around him might help.
And if you don’t think he can improve and want to get rid of Dak, who’s the replacement? Are you really ready to waste that defense on a rookie quarterback who has less than a fifty-fifty shot of developing? Or are you saying you can bring in a veteran who’ll automatically do better? Help yourself to a heaping handful of Andy Dalton and Matt Ryan, guys, or anyone who ever played for the Browns or Jets.
For fun, I keep a list on my desk of the nine Dallas quarterbacks between the last concussion of Aikman, and Bill Parcells stumbling into the discovery of Tony Romo. Unless you’re ready to start the modern equivalent of Drew Henson or Clint Stoerner again, it’s probably best to stay with the hand you’ve been dealt for now and see if you can improve the situation.
On to the picks. Last week I went 3-1 straight up, and also 3-1 against the Vegas point spread. In my defense, the only game I missed was taking a flier on the Giants to beat the Eagles, and I blame that choice on lingering resentment from a bad Philly Cheesesteak I got in an airport for $37 last weekend. Lesson learned there. As always, my picks are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
San Francisco (+2.5) at Philadelphia: Like most fans outside of these markets, it absolutely pains me to acknowledge how well these two teams are built. This game is why I have a Post-It note in my calendar for January that says “Reid, remember that defense wins playoff games.”
Pick: 49ers to win it outright.
Cincinnati (+1) at Kansas City: The line for this game has been all over the place, depending on the day’s report on Patrick Mahomes ankle, which I think is getting its own podcast.
Pick: Bengals to win it outright.
I’ll also take Aaron Rodgers to return to the Packers, the Texans to hire DeMeco Ryans, and Sean Payton to stay out of coaching for one more year. Good luck, everybody.
Reid Kerr bought a two-pound bag of Funyuns at Costco, and can’t decide whether that was a great bargain, or a cry for help. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.