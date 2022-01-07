As everyone’s resident NFL guru, I get a lot of friends and family who ask me questions about football, like “Why don’t they just run the ball?” and “How can I shut Joe Buck up?” But this season, those questions seem to center around a new element on the broadcasts.
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the NFL’s gambling era.
This all started a few years back, when everything from the coin flip to the postgame showers were sponsored by “Daily Fantasy” games like Draft Kings. Now the NFL has point spreads and other gambling information on the bottom-of-the-screen ticker, and their pregame hosts pick games against the Vegas line. It is now business as usual.
Sure, the NFL took a firm stand against legal gambling once upon a time, but it was really more like that, “Oh, you guys don’t want me to sing, do you?” thing I always do when we’re at a karaoke bar. It’s a very loud, very hypocritical protest.
As a side note, my go-to Karaoke song? Gym Class Heroes, “Clothes Off!” Trust me, no one ever sees it coming.
So now that it’s here to stay, what exactly do those numbers mean? Allow me to explain, dear readers. As a longtime fan of wagering, I’ve been comped at numerous casinos over the years, mostly by pit bosses who thought I was Sammy Hagar.
The main thing Vegas does to encourage wagering, and the most prominent thing on the ticker, is the “line.” For example, you’ll see “Dallas (-4.5) at Philadelphia” for Saturday's game. Short answer, that means they think Dallas is a better team by at least five points, so they set the odds based on that premise.
If you pick Dallas to win, you won’t get a full return on your wager, because that’s what Vegas expects to happen. If you put down a hundred dollars you’ll win about $48 back, which isn’t a good investment for the risk. To actually get close to an even wager, you have to pick Dallas to win by five or more.
It’s a little confusing at first, and completely changes the way you watch games. Winning is no longer enough, because if the Cowboys win a nail-biter by a field goal, then yay! But you still lose your money. But that’s the way the casinos handle things to make the games more even. That’s their ultimate goal, to have all their wagering split 50-50.
For example, this week Indianapolis is minus-15 at Jacksonville with a playoff spot on the line. For the Colts, I mean, for the Jaguars this game is just the last thing they have to do before they clean out their lockers. No one other than Colts fans wants to watch this game, and picking the Jags to win might be seen as a sign of terminal optimism bordering on mental illness. But if you were to make your wager based on the 15-point spread, that would make a lot more sense. You’re basically saying “I don’t think Jacksonville could score a touchdown if the Colts forgot to come out of the locker room after halftime, but maybe, just maybe they can get within 15 points.”
The other thing that’s become commonplace is the “Over/Under” number, which is just the estimate on the total number of points in the game. The Over/Under for the Cowboys game is 43.5, so 31-10, you lose; 28-21, you win. The winning team doesn’t matter.
Both of these are adjusted all week long depending on injuries, COVID results, the weather, and a million other factors considered by professional wagering enthusiasts. You know, the guys who set the betting lines whose retirement plans usually involve vanishing and winding up in a barrel as a part of a football stadium somewhere.
If you’re interested, the best advice I can give here is to look at those numbers for a little while and write down your picks for a couple of weeks and how comfortable you are with your choices, monetarily speaking. At the end of that time, look and see how much theoretical money you would have lost.
And yes, I said “lost.” Because you almost certainly will. Use those numbers and spreads for fun, for comparisons, for jokes, whatever. But remember, the world is full of people who think they’re “lucky.” It’s also full of multi-million dollar casinos, built from the income of those people.
And yeah, some of mine too.
Now on to the picks. For week 17, I went 4-2, and 2-3-1 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, I wasn’t expecting the refs to start throwing penalty flags on the Cowboys during the coin flip. I’m now 68-40 on the season and 53-52-2 against Vegas, which means this week is absolutely crucial to my offseason plans of buying my own yacht, or at least some new soap. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Kansas City (-11) at Denver: This one is another good example of a point spread making a game more interesting, because after 17 games into the season, I’m still not sure if I can name a single player on the Broncos. Is Knowshon Moreno still there?
Pick: Chiefs to win but not cover, winning by 10 or fewer points.
Dallas (-4.5) at Philadelphia: It’s kind of amazing that through his video games, John Madden taught several generations of football fans to understand clock management better than Mike McCarthy.
Pick: Cowboys to win and cover, winning by five or more.
I’ll be back Sunday with the rest of the weekend’s games, so stay warm and have a good weekend. Good luck everybody.
