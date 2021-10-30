I got a text early on Thursday morning from my great nephew Dylan.
At 6:13 a.m., he let me know his new pet, a bearded dragon named Rex, was doing good and that his dog Tayler was jealous of his birthday gift.
That was followed by a question, who won the World Series game last night?
I texted back the Astros defeated the Braves to tie the series.
While Dylan is a New York Yankees fan (thanks to his dad and his great-grandmother), the sixth-grader is still interested in the Fall Classic.
This inhere lies the problem (not that Dylan is a Yankees fan), but most of America’s youth have grown up not getting to see the results of World Series games live. By the third inning, it seems, it is bedtime for many youngsters and some oldsters too.
My friend, Bryan Houston (@BryanHouston), tweeted this on Tuesday:
“Why baseball is dying. World Series started at 7. It’s 9:15 pm. We are just now done with the 4th! I’d like to stay with this till midnight, but I have to go to work in the morning. And every kid in the country needs to be in bed now. You’re killing your own sport.”
Truer words have not been spoken, err, tweeted.
Joe Buie brought Bryan’s tweet to my attention and then we debated when was the last World Series day game.
Game 6 of the 1987 World Series was played during the day and, alas, it was in the Metrodome in Minneapolis. The last outside day game was at Tiger Stadium in 1984 (Game 5).
I understand FOX pays big bucks for the World Series and they need to recoup their investment by getting as many eyes as possible watching the games. The nighttime starts, plus more commercials between innings, pitchers taking longer on the mound to get ready and hitters stepping in and out of the batter’s box. It all combines for late nights.
In 2019, a Houston 3-1 win over Washington set a record of sorts — the first time a Series game lasted 4-plus hours that didn’t go to extra innings and had 5 or fewer total runs scored. It took four hours and three minutes.
That season, Sam Miller of ESPN.com noted, “Postseason commercial breaks are longer than regular-season breaks, by about 50 seconds. There are 17 between-inning breaks (one after every half inning except the final one), plus pitching change breaks (which are also longer in the postseason), so that adds up to around 17 minutes.
After Game 1 of this year’s Series (4 hours and 6 minutes), the time length has come down — Game 2 was 3:11 and Game 3 was 3:24.
If you are a fan of either team, how long the game lasts doesn’t seem to matter as long as your team wins.
I remember in 1969, my mom got my brother and I out of school early so we could watch a World Series game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets. What a treat. It is something I have never forgotten.
I’m not sure of the solution, but maybe MLB should take a look and have a couple of day games in the Series. After all, lots of people watch games on their phone or their computer during the day. It seems streaming is all the rage.
This late night show has lost a generation of fans who have been denied a chance for treasured memories of the Fall Classic.
