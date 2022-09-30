We’re three weeks and one game into the 2022 NFL season, but are you really paying attention? Are you studying the games like a real football guru, or are you just barely paying attention like the NFL’s concussion monitors?
Let’s take the NFL Current Events Quiz and find out.
How many teams that missed the postseason last year are at least 2-1 so far this season?
A: Eight
B: Four
C: Eleven
According to the NFL, what deserves an Unsportsmanlike Conduct penalty?
A: Giving Tua Tagovailoa his second concussion in five days
B: Hitting Micah Parsons in the mouth while he’s already blocked
C: The Chiefs saying something that hurts Matt Ryan’s feelings
Responding to public outcry, the NFL has finally done away with…
A: Long replay delays
B: False roughing penalties
C: The Pro Bowl
The NFL has to crack down on unnecessary roughness on…
A: Star QBs
B: Engaged defensive players
C: Microsoft Surface tablets
Hiring a college coach with no NFL experience as your head coach works…
A: Usually
B: Sometimes
C: Only when it’s Jimmy Johnson
The worst experiment so far this season is…
A: The ESPN double Monday Night Football broadcast
B: The Thursday games on Amazon Prime
C: Baker Mayfield
The most staggering monetary sum in sports so far is…
A: How much Amazon paid the NFL
B: How much the Denver Broncos were sold for
C: How much cash the Ravens are going to have to guarantee Lamar Jackson
SCORING: Give yourself 2 points for every A answer, 4 for every B, and 17 for every C. Total up your score, and divide it by the average number of times in a season you find Russell Wilson a little bit weird. Go buy a jersey from the NFL Pro Shop of a player who wears that number, and then try and convince your wife to let you wear it to her sister’s wedding. If the jersey number is higher than the number of nights you have to sleep in the garage, you win.
Now on to the picks. Last week was fun for me, I mentioned the two teams I was certain were the best in the league, and both promptly lost. I went a perfect 3-3 both straight up and against the spread. I have worked very hard and now I can finally say that I’m as accurate as a coin flip. I’m now 9-9, and 7-11 against Vegas. As always, my picks are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Washington (+3.0) at Dallas: At this pace, Jerry Jones will put Cooper Rush in the Ring of Honor before Jimmy Johnson gets there.
Pick: Cowboys to win and cover, winning by four or more.
LA Chargers (-5.5) at Houston: It says a lot that the Chargers are beaten up worse than Jesse Pinkman, but they’re still almost a touchdown favorite. Vegas trusts Houston like I trust a ten-year-old belt.
Pick: Chargers to win but not cover, winning by five or fewer points.
Minnesota (-3.0) vs. New Orleans in London: This game starts at 8:30 a.m., Central time. That means in New Orleans it’s not a “Get up” game, it’s a “Still up” game.
Pick: Vikings to win and cover, winning by four or more.
Jacksonville (+6.5) at Philadelphia: If you had this game circled at the beginning of the season as a “must watch,” you are either psychic or lying. Or both, like Miss Cleo.
Pick: Eagles to win but not cover, winning by six or fewer.
Chicago (+3) at NY Giants: The fact that both of these teams are 2-1 makes me doubt the entire concept of math.
Pick: Bears to win it outright.
Arizona (+1) at Carolina: I’m starting to think that Kliff Kingsbury is an NFL coach in the same way that a mosquito inside my car is flying at sixty miles an hour. Possible true, but logically, no.
Pick: Cardinals to win it outright.
I’ll also take the Lions over the Seahawks, Browns over the Falcons, and even Brian Hoyer to be surprised that Brian Hoyer is still in the league. Good luck, everybody.
Reid Kerr wonders why his cat food says “real turkey flavor” when he doubts either of his cats has ever seen, much less hunted a turkey. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.