Your unofficial official timeline for Super Bowl LVI.
Jan. 30: The Bengals and Rams win their championship games, providing us with a Super Bowl matchup no one expected or, outside of Cincinnati and certain parts of Los Angeles, wanted.
Feb. 6: Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray scrubs his social media of all mention of the Arizona Cardinals. In response, the Cardinals leak information that Murray is “not a leader,” “disgruntled,” and “probably hates puppies.”
Thursday, Feb. 10: Aaron Rodgers accepts the NFL MVP Award. In his speech, he talks about the Packers in the same way that a divorcing dad might talk to his kids, in that he’s had a great time with them and he looks forward to seeing them a couple of times a year at Chuck E Cheese.
Sunday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m., Central Time: The YouTube TV Pregame show begins, which reminds me to cancel mine as soon as the Super Bowl is done.
5:05 p.m.: We get our 13th mention of California, just in case we forget where the Super Bowl is.
5:11 p.m.: The Bengals come to the field led by a helmetless Joe Burrow, which makes it look like he’s so cool he’s going to play the first half in a backwards baseball cap.
5:14 p.m.: A trailer airs for the new Dr. Strange movie about the multiverse, which means somewhere out there is a universe where Urban Meyer picked Joe Burrow as his starting quarterback at Ohio State.
5:25 p.m.: We go to the broadcast booth for the first time, and Cris Collinsworth is on camera for an entire eighth of a second before Al Michaels mentions he played on the last Bengals Super Bowl team.
5:28 p.m.: Tennis legend Billie Jean King flips the coin.
5:30 p.m.: The Rams announce they have traded 2026 first- and third-round picks for King.
5:32 p.m.: We get a trailer for the next Jurassic Park movie, where the scientists stop cloning dinosaurs that wind up murdering us, and decide to make some real money by working with DNA from Tom Brady and the Manning family.
5:34 p.m.: The Rock performs the on-field introductions for both teams. Somewhere, Michael “Ready To Rumble” Buffer cuts his booking rates.
5:35 p.m.: The Bengals kick off to start the Super Bowl, brought to you by streaming services, cryptocurrency, avocados, and Larry David being Larry David.
5:37 p.m.: After the first three Rams offensive plays go to Cam Akers, Odell Beckham Jr.’s dad announces on Twitter that his son wants to be traded.
5:44 p.m.: After a Rams punt and a first play for eight-yards, the Bengals go three plays and turn the ball over on downs, in what is probably not foreshadowing.
5:46 p.m.: A commercial airs for the return of the original “Law and Order,” which has been airing in one form or another since the book of Exodus. On the first episode, they investigated the disappearance of Moses and the Israelites, and whether the Pharaoh had anything to do with it.
5:48 p.m.: Matthew Stafford breaks out of the pocket and runs like a man trying to get away from a Detroit Lions contract.
5:51 p.m.: Odell Beckham Jr. scores the first points of the game. Baker Mayfield trends on Twitter for obvious, spiteful reasons.
5:59 p.m.: A commercial airs for avocados from Mexico. You know, just in case someone out there is unaware of avocados, or perhaps they prefer getting their avocados from Lubbock.
6:10 p.m.: The Bengals get a field goal, brought to you by some weird commercial with a QR Code from a cryptocurrency company apparently trying to appeal to people who will click on anything they see on the internet. Rams lead 7-3.
6:15 p.m.: An ad airs for a really weird movie that I think looks awful, until the commercial tells me it’s from Jordan Peele, and I suddenly go all in on it.
6:21 p.m.: Cooper Kupp does that thing that Cooper Kupp always does, and gets so open he’s lonely. Rams up 13-3.
6:24 p.m.: An ad airs for some truck, starring the kids from “The Sopranos.” I was really hoping at the end of that commercial, Meadow and AJ would look right into the camera and say “Our dad got shot and killed at the end of that Journey song, but David Chase wouldn't let us tell anyone until now.”
6:32 p.m.: The Bengals run a trick play and get a touchdown pass from running back Joe Mixon to make the game 13-10, Rams. Odell Beckham Jr.’s dad reminds everyone on Twitter that Mixon has a higher lifetime quarterback rating than Baker Mayfield.
6:59 p.m.: The first half ends, 13-10 Rams. On the way out for the halftime show, Mary J. Blige breaks through the Bengals offensive line and sacks Joe Burrow.
7:10 p.m.: The Halftime show starts.
7:11 p.m.: The complaining about the halftime show starts on social media, which is our true national pastime.
7:13 p.m.: Rapper 50 Cent makes a surprise appearance, hanging upside down just like in his first video. I don’t know if that was supposed to be some kind of symbolism, but 46 year-olds shouldn’t be inverted unless they are yoga teachers or circus performers.
7:25 p.m.: The halftime show ends. On the way offstage, Snoop Dogg sees his shadow, which means we’re in for six more weeks of “win-tizzle.”
7:33 p.m.: The Bengals score on the first play of the second half to take a 17-13 lead. Refs decline to throw a flag on an obvious Bengals facemask call, because no one likes Jalen Ramsey.
7:36 p.m.: The Bengals get an interception on the next offensive play.
7:38 p.m.: The Bengals steal Matthew Stafford’s car and go joyriding with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.
7:40 p.m.: A fan runs onto the field, gaining more rushing yards than the Rams offense.
7:42 p.m.: Rams coach Sean McVay throws his challenge flag, and asks for a referee review on whether Cincinnati chili is actually chili.
7:43 p.m.: The Rams try a play where their wide receiver throws it to their quarterback, instead of the other way around. Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t work, although it gives McVay an idea for the future where he has his center and punter change positions.
8:16 p.m.: As the third quarter ends, the Rams are running the ball with all the effectiveness of the Friends cast trying to get Ross' couch upstairs.
8:18 p.m.: Unemployed actors in the stadium take advantage of a lull in the action to update their IMDB pages with “Super Bowl LVI…Fan (uncredited).”
8:50 p.m.: After 58 minutes with minimal penalties, the refs start dropping flags like a drunken janitor at the United Nations.
8:51 p.m.: The Bengals get called for holding.
8:52 p.m.: The Bengals get called for a helmet-to-helmet hit.
8:53 p.m.: The Bengals get called for goaltending.
8:54 p.m.: The Rams lead a 72-yard drive, where Matthew Stafford throws the ball at Cooper Kupp seven times and the Bengals don’t seem to notice. Rams take a 23-20 lead.
8:55 p.m.: Every Bengals fan old enough to remember Super Bowl 23 throws up.
9:00 p.m.: Aaron Donald forces an incompletion on fourth down, and the Rams bring a Super Bowl championship to LA, ending the city’s tragic 474-day title drought. Cooper Kupp is the MVP. OBJ weeps. Donald and McVay are triumphant but already noncommittal about next season. St. Louis is angry.
9:05 p.m.: With the end of football, America briefly thinks about baseball, remembers it’s not happening, and goes to bed.
Reid Kerr hopes we get spring training for baseball before the USFL season starts and ends. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.