Since its inception, the College Football Playoff has had three semifinals played in Arlington, including Friday's Cotton Bowl that saw Alabama defeat Cincinnati, 27-6, in what seemed like the longest game on record.
Plus, the 2014 national championship game was at Jerry World.
In those four games not one Texas team has participated.
This is the eighth year of the CFP, making it 16 semifinal games and Lone Star State squads are 0 for 16 in appearance. This is the eighth year of the national championship game so that will make it 0 for 8.
As far as the game between the Crimson Tide and Bearcats, the most Texan-thing at AT&T Stadium was the Kilgore Rangerettes performing and Patrick Mahomes watching from a suite.
So the New Year's Resolution for Jimbo, Sark, Joey, Dave and Sonny is to get a Texas team in the playoffs. And not just get there but win the whole shooting match.
Not just the power 5 guys either. Let's add Houston and SMU too. Our own Jeff Traylor could teach the others about how to keep the Texas kids at home, making it easier for mom and dad, memaw and pawpaw and us fans to travel in person to watch games. Traylor is a magic man, turning UTSA into a winner. Maybe a playoff contender someday.
Trips to College Station, H-town, the Metroplex, Waco and Austin are easier to travel to instead of Tuscaloosa or Columbus. Well, at least not as expensive.
I loved it when the guys you would see play on Friday nights would transition and see them play collegiately on Saturdays.
I really thought this was the year for Fisher and Texas A&M. Everything was set up.
The Aggies had Alabama at home and who knows, if Haynes King had stayed healthy maybe they could have made it.
Instead we have the Bearcats and Crimson Tide.
Cincinnati, who will soon be in the Big 12, has one Texan on the team since the school mainly recruits the Ohio Valley.
But Alabama has 15 Texans on the squad, which helps bring glory to the state Alabama. Included on the Crimson Tide is redshirt senior tight end Major Tennison (Flint/Bullard HS). And Tylerite Jamarion Miller (Tyler Legacy) signed with Alabama and will head to Tuscaloosa soon. Both were originally Texas commits and later flipped.
There are four Texans that start for 'Bama — three at positions the Longhorns desperately need, OL Chris Owens (Arlington Lamar), OL Dameion George (Galena Park North Shore) and WR JoJo Earle (Aledo). Drew Sanders of Denton Ryan starts at linebacker.
Do you know how difficult this is when you have relatives in Alabama that bring up that their team just wins and they win with Texans? And they could care less if the academic standards at the Texas schools are higher and that both Texas and Texas A&M are members of the AAU (Association of American Universities). What's basketball have to do with it? they say. Ugh.
Anyway, back to football.
The last time a Texas team played for the national championship was in 2010. If Colt McCoy had not gotten hurt or if Mack Brown had better prepared Garrett Gilbert during the season perhaps things would have been different then and today.
But the fact is, the last time a Texas team won the national championship was after the 2006 Rose Bowl. It was a game for the ages, but let's move on to something new. The Longhorns won over 15 years ago.
We know Texas plays the best high school football so now let's show the rest of the nation that it plays the best college ball.
Since Name, Likeness and Image are on the table how about these big donors paying above the table instead of under table. Basically, everything is legal now. It is a different world.
How about emphasizing there is no state income tax in Texas unlike Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Missouri, among others. Texas, Florida and Tennessee are the only states in the SEC that do not have state income tax. Make the players aware.
Where's the Texas pride?
Next year the national championship game is in Los Angeles and in 2024, it is in Houston.
It would be great for Texas to have a team there.