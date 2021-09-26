We’re two weeks into the NFL season, plus the Thursday game. Finally, we’ve reached week three, when things finally start to make sense. Paraphrasing the old baseball saying, you can’t win a championship in the first month of the season, but you can definitely lose it.
Every year after the first two NFL games, the media brings up the statistics about 2-0 and 0-2 teams, and how often they do or don’t make the playoffs. I don’t remember the exact numbers, nor do I take them seriously, which may be one of the reasons I receive personal invitations from casinos and minor mob figures to come visit them on the weekends and watch games.
Being undefeated after two weeks in the NFL isn’t a sure pass to the playoffs, but let’s face it, it’s definitely easier that way. You don’t have to have perfect credit to buy a car either, but it sure helps if your credit score doesn’t say “Sometimes I bet on the Jets to win.”
There are seven undefeated teams, counting the Panthers after Thursday night. I wouldn’t say any of them are a playoff lock except for Tampa Bay. Three-quarters of the NFC West is still undefeated, and the AFC West’s two best teams aren’t the 2-0 ones, so there’s still a lot of time to shake things down. If I had to pick, I’d take the Rams and Cardinals as the most likely to make the postseason, and the Broncos as the least. I’d love to go with the Raiders here, but they always start strong and then fall apart, much like any trip to Vegas.
And on the other side, the winless teams are mostly the usual suspects. The Jets, Jaguars, Giants, and Lions aren’t a surprise, and the Falcons have become a team in need of a Keith-Richards-style-whole-body transfusion. The Vikings are a team that’s become the literal personification of Kirk Cousins’ career, an entity perpetually on the verge of breaking it big, while simultaneously also about to completely fall apart.
If I had to pick a team with a chance here, I’d go with the Colts because they’re decent albeit unspectacular, and Carson Wentz’ injury means he’s already at what we call “midseason form.” But I certainly wouldn’t put any of my own money on a turnaround in Indianapolis, at least not until Sam Ehlinger gets healthy.
Now on to the picks. In week two I went 2-4, and also 2-4 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, I wasn’t expecting a third of the league to have quarterback injuries, nor was I expecting the 49ers to not have one yet. I’m now 5-7 on the season, and 4-7-1 against Vegas. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Philadelphia (plus 4) at Dallas: This one is huge for the Cowboys, because the Eagles have a favorable schedule and don’t play another division opponent until Festivus.
Pick: Cowboys to win and cover, winning by five or more.
Cincinnati (plus 3) at Pittsburgh: Joe Burrow threw interceptions on three straight passes last week. In his defense, it was the first time a Bengals quarterback had three straight passes caught by anyone since Boomer Esiason.
Pick: Steelers to win and cover, winning by four or more.
LA Chargers (plus 6.5) at Kansas City: Anyone who had these teams tied for last in their division at any time during the career of these two quarterbacks has the kind of vision I want managing my investment portfolio. Which at this point is just a couple of rolls of quarters for laundry and some Arby’s coupons.
Pick: Chiefs to win but not cover, winning by six or less.
New Orleans (plus 2.5) at New England: Jameis Winston continues his NFL career as a human hand grenade. You throw him out there and just hope whatever happens, it happens more to the other team than it does to you.
Pick: Saints to win it outright.
Seattle (minus 1.5) at Minnesota: This may be the worst defensive matchup I’ve seen since “Rocky 4,” when Rocky Balboa got punched in the head by Ivan Drago sixty-one times in the first three minutes without ever getting his gloves up. That kind of damage can lead to concussions, memory loss, and “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.”
Pick: Seahawks to win and cover, winning by two.
Arizona (minus 7.5) at Jacksonville: The goals for this season for the Jaguars are simple, don’t get Trevor Lawrence killed, and see if Urban Meyer is going to pull a Chip Kelly and sprint out of the NFL and into the Pac-12.
Pick: Cardinals to win and cover, winning by eight or more.
I’ll also take the Bucs over the Rams, Giants over the Falcons, and Ted Lasso over Urban Meyer. Good luck, everybody.
- Reid Kerr just hopes both teams have fun. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.