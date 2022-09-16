If I could pass along one short piece of advice to every NFL fan right now, it would be this.
Calm. Down.
It’s only been one week. Don’t overreact. Not yet, anyway.
We’ve just sat through a solid week of TV and radio talking heads telling us everything that happened during the first week, and overanalyzing it like the Zapruder film.
On a side note, I used to be one of those guys. It was a lot of fun, although monetarily speaking, extremely unrewarding. I made about as much as a Taco Bell Chalupa-engineer, except without the benefit of discounted meals.
But back to the point, one game is an extremely small sample size to base conclusions on. Last year in week one, the Bills, Packers, and Titans all lost badly, but still won their divisions. Statistically speaking, at least half of the teams that looked good last Sunday will stink this week.
That’s why I would never actually wager on the first two weeks of the season. That’s a complete shot in the dark, based on arbitrary past results. It would be like before social media, betting on which of your classmates got hot or fat before your high school reunion.
By the way, that was me before my 20-year reunion. And since you can’t see me from there, we’re going to pretend it was the good one.
So just calm down for a week or two, by the time October rolls around, we’ll have a much better idea of which teams are really contenders. And more importantly, which ones stink, which is something I will always wager on.
Now on to the picks. Last Sunday I went 4-2 straight up, and 2-4 against the spread, which is a wonderfully deflating way to kick things off. In my defense, I forgot Dallas usually sacrifices a quarterback early on in the league year. I’ll do better this week. As always, my picks are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Cincinnati (-7) at Dallas: Here’s what I mean about sample size, based on the season so far, Joe Burrow is on pace to throw 68 interceptions this season, and the Cowboys to score zero touchdowns this year. And only one of those things is probably true.
Pick: Bengals to win it and cover, winning by eight or more.
Houston (+10) at Denver: Leave it to the Texans to find a way to be leading their division but still winless.
Pick: Broncos to win but not cover, winning by nine or fewer.
Arizona (+5.5) at Las Vegas: The Bengals last week tried to advance a fumble in overtime, and violated the “Holy Roller.” That’s one of the many rules that are on the books simply because of the Raiders, like the ban on stick-um, the Tuck Rule, and dead guys still counting against the salary cap.
Pick: Raiders to win but not cover, winning by five or fewer.
Chicago (+10) at Green Bay: When I saw “Brett Favre” was trending again this week, I was hoping against hope that it was something about them finally making “There’s Something About Mary 2.”
Pick: Packers to win but not cover, winning by nine or fewer.
Carolina (+2) at NY Giants: With the win last week, the Giants are playing above .500 ball for the first time since the Obama administration.
Pick: Panthers to win it outright.
Miami (+3.5) at Baltimore: In my defense, I had the Dolphins winning last week, but I missed the prop bet on the tailgate fire in the parking lot.
Pick: Ravens to win and cover, winning by four or more.
I’ll also take the Saints over the Bucs, Steelers over the Patriots, and Doug Judy over Jerry Jeudy. Good luck, everybody.
Reid Kerr thinks baseball would be better if a runner could steal third from first without having to go to second base first. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.