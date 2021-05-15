McKINNEY — Smashing drives, sticking iron shots and draining putts, Sam Burns of Northern Louisiana (I think), raced to 20-under par and the 54-hole lead of the AT&T Byron Nelson on a sunny Saturday afternoon with a limited crowd pulsating with excitement.
The good times vibe is back with the Nelson, known through the years as a tournament and a party for the young and the restless in Big D.
Playing for the first time this year at TPC Craig Ranch, the touring pros have enjoyed a feast of birdies and eagles on a soft and vulnerable Tom Weiskopf designed course. Burns had a 10-under 62 Friday to go with an opening 65 and a steady 69 on Saturday. Yet, there are 14 golfers within four shots of the lead going into Sunday’s final round that is subject to some predicted wind and rain and thus will employ an early start to avoid such elements.
Burns hails from Shreveport, Louisiana, learning to play golf at East Ridge Country Club, and now plays and practices at Squire Creek Country Club near Ruston, Louisiana. He won his first PGA Tour event just a couple of weeks ago at the Valspar tournament in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. And then this week, playing for the first time since that win and paired with the FedEx Cup lead Bryson DeChambeau, Burns dominated the course with a barrage of birdies and one eagle to grab the 36-hole lead for the fifth time this season, which is more than any other player.
But on Saturday, the phone calls and texts started coming to me just after I had finished our morning golf radio show with Weiskopf as the special guest.
“I read in the Dallas Morning News and heard on the Golf Channel that Burns is from Tyler,” friend Robert Owen said over the phone.
Owen is a guy who knows his sports and follows it closely so I was confused. I knew that Burns’ sister worked in Tyler and that his dad owned a car wash, but I had no knowledge of Sam living in Tyler or ever having played one of the many good courses in town.
A text came from Sports Editor Phil Hicks about this mystery of Burns being from Tyler and he not knowing anything about it. I was equally perplexed and scratched my head.
Tyler has produced two Heisman Trophy winners and a Super Bowl MVP, but to my knowledge, never a PGA Tour winner. But I dutifully called around to all of my sources and could not turn up any information. I even bothered my brother Tim to the point I was advised to “chill.” I know I deserved that but my reporter blood was boiling.
I left messages all around and nobody knew anything about Sam Burns being from Tyler. Finally my friend and colleague Art Stricklin called me and said it was an error and that the Tyler paper on line had already been circulating to the golf writers. So, it seems it was all a big mistake by two reputable sources who apparently gleaned the misinformation from the PGA Tour website. And that is another mystery to be unraveled.
How the scam got started needs to be divulged but it seems harmless. More important is the emergence of a new star in golf as Burns seems “the total package.” Weiskopf agreed with that assessment and even remarked that he really liked Burns’ putting stroke.
“He obviously has great power off the tee but I really like his putting stroke,” Weiskopf said. “He will have a hard time following up on that 62, because it is just psychologically difficult. But he seems to have great balance and now knows how to win.””
Weiskopf was correct with his prediction though Saturday’s 69 was not a bad score as Burns maintained his lead going into Sunday’s final round.
Last November, I had the pleasure of playing Squire Creek Country Club with Roy Pace and Jamey Walker of Longview and Steve Spearman of Pittsburg. It is a big course, 7,400 yards long from the back tees, and beautiful with a front nine reminiscent of Augusta National.
After a fun round and some shopping in the golf shop, I noticed a blown-up scorecard on the wall in the clubhouse foyer, so I stopped to look. It was the scorecard of a course record 60 shot by Burns, a member of the club. I studied the card and it showed 12 birdies, 6 pars and 0 bogeys.
Driving back to Texas that afternoon, I knew for sure that Sam Burns had serious game. He is showing that to the world now.
I wish Burns was from Tyler but Shreveport is close enough.
“The biggest thing for me is just seeing the hard work that we put in it, start seeing results from that,” Burns said. “A lot of times you don’t know how long the results are going to take. It’s cool to see some feedback from the progress we’ve made back home and seeing it in tournament play as well.”
Now he has a tour-best five 36-hole leads this season after following a 65 with the lowest round of his career. Burns is trying to become the first to get his first two PGA Tour victories in consecutive starts since Camilo Villegas in 2008.