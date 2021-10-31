Happy Halloween, dear readers. Remember tonight, as an adult it’s totally OK to buy the Halloween candy you like, then after five minutes, turn the lights off and just eat it in the dark. It’s a long-standing tradition in my family.
We’re into Week Eight of the NFL season, and while my winning percentage is rising, I’ll freely admit there are quite a number of things about the league this season that I just don’t understand. They baffle me.
1 — How are two of the AFC’s top seeds Cincinnati and Las Vegas? Did we just wake up in the Upside-Down somehow?
2 — Why is Miami trying to trade Houston right now for Deshaun Watson? The guy has undeniable talent, but he also has more than 20 lawsuits for sexual misconduct against him pending, and the NFL is waiting for those to resolve before a punishment is handed down. After the season, you can get a quarterback in the draft, or possibly trade for a veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. Those guys will come at a cheaper draft-pick price, and they’re not nearly as … let’s just say, sexual predator-ish.
3 — What is San Francisco doing with their quarterback slot? They had a guy they didn’t like, so they went out and got a guy to replace him who wasn’t ready to play. That front office has the kind of communications skills on display in your average episode of “Three Company.”
4 — Speaking of, why can’t some teams find a quarterback? Mathematically speaking, you would think eventually the Jets/Broncos/Bears/etc. would eventually, accidentally trip and fall into one. If a General Manager at the level of Jerry Jones can stumble into a Pro Bowl QB twice, you would think anyone could do it.
5 — How does Derrick Henry keep going? I’ve been waiting for the traditional “Big Back Dropoff” to happen for more than a year, and the guy just keeps punishing people early, and breaking away late.
6 — How can Washington lose by two touchdowns in a game where they didn’t punt?
7 — How is it possible the Bears haven’t reached 200 passing yards in a game yet?
8 — And what’s happened to the Kansas City Chiefs? I know windows of opportunity close in the NFL quickly, but I still can’t see this one being done yet. As long as you have Patrick Mahomes you’ve got a chance, but with a defense that’s giving up points during the coin flip, it’s going to be tough.
Now on to the picks. In Week Seven I went 5-1 overall and 4-2 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, I didn’t expect the Texans to score five points. That seems somehow worse than scoring none. I’m now 26-16 on the season and 19-22-1 against Vegas, which means I’m still crawling toward mediocrity. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Dallas (plus 3) at Minnesota: Two things have affected the betting line on this one, the questionable status of Dak Prescott, and the questionable skills of Kirk Cousins.
Pick: Cowboys to win it outright, whether Dak plays or not.
LA Rams (minus 15.5) at Houston: A point spread that large means Las Vegas knows the Texans aren’t trying to win these games, so the only question becomes how close can they get.
Pick: Rams to win and cover, winning by 16 or more.
Philadelphia (minus 3.5) at Detroit: My working theory is that if I keep picking the Lions to win, eventually I will be correct. Perhaps not during this lifetime, but eventually my heirs will cash in.
Pick: Lions to win it outright.
Jacksonville (plus 3.5) at Seattle: The Jaguars are coming off their first win, while the Seahawks are coming off a series of ever-greater crushing defeats. This is an interesting matchup. And by “interesting,” I mean “important to these fanbases, but still not watchable.”
Pick: Seahawks to win but not cover, winning by three or fewer.
Tampa Bay (minus 4.5) at New Orleans: The scene with the guy who caught Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown ball in Tampa was nice, but what are the Saints going to do for the guy who comes down with Jameis Winston’s 100th interception?
Pick: Bucs to win and cover.
New England (plus 4.5) at LA Chargers: The Chargers were off last week, while the Patriots had a bye week, which is what I call it when you get to play the Jets.
Pick: Chargers to win and cover, winning by five or more.
I’ll also take the Bengals over the Jets, Bears over the 49ers, and Tootsie Rolls over Smarties.
Good luck, and Happy Halloween everybody.
Reid Kerr thinks candy corn is a worse Halloween treat than just giving kids actual corn. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.