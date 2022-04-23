Normally, once the Super Bowl is over, I take a couple of months away from football to decompress. It’s a long season, and having to pay attention to anything for that long is a real drain on me. It really cuts into my usual “Watching Seinfeld for the 36th time” routine.
This year, however? Hoo-boy.
I hadn’t even applied my first vacation overcoating of sunscreen before the frenzy started. The headlines were crazy. Rodgers stays! Wilson goes to Denver! Calvin Ridley gets suspended! Kyler scrubs his social media! Washington-type things keep happening to Washington! Brady leaves! Brady comes back! The Browns bet big and hope no one remembers why their new quarterback took last year off!
It was enough to keep my eyes on the ESPN ticker all day, which made me completely squander all of my hard-earned squandering time. But that’s the way the NFL plays it, there really is no offseason any longer. It’s just an endless loop of games, playoffs, free agency moves, drafts, and training camps, with occasional lawsuits and Congressional actions thrown in there.
The draft is coming up Thursday, so after months of research, here’s my official predictions on what we’ll see for the first 10 picks in Las Vegas.
1. With the first pick, Jacksonville will take Michigan edge rusher Aiden Hutchinson. He’s the safest prospect on the board, and every time the Jags have taken a risk, it’s gone over like my blackjack strategy of always taking a card on even numbers.
2. Up second, Detroit will do something Detroit-y, like trade this pick for some magic beans.
3. Houston is third. Look for the Texans to take one of the tackles, probably Alabama’s Evan Neal, in an attempt to go another year without a single player who can sell a jersey to any fan outside of their immediate family.
4. The Jets are up with the fourth pick, which is always hilarious. They should take Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux here, but a Jets draft is like a drunk throwing darts in a bar. Or more accurately, a drunk throwing darts in a petting zoo.
5. After months of study and interviews, the Giants select a mammal of some sort.
6. Carolina takes a quarterback, any quarterback, any one at all. Kenny Pickett. Sam Howell. Johnny Utah. Uncle Rico. Anybody.
7. The Giants are back up on the clock quickly here, and get so confused they select a goalie.
8. Since Atlanta hasn’t gotten many prime time games lately, they’ll take all 10 minutes to make this pick just to remind everyone they still exist, then take Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
9. Seattle got the ninth pick in the Russell Wilson trade, and they obviously need a quarterback here. Pete Carroll loves a good pass rush though, so they take Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II.
10. The Jets pick again at 10. My prediction? Pain.
My other predictions, the Cowboys go defense in the first round, the Texans go pass rush with their second pick, and someone trades for Baker Mayfield. Good luck to your favorite teams, everybody. I’ll see you back here later this week with my annual Official Unofficial 2022 NFL Draft Timeline.
Reid Kerr would like to remind everyone that as of this year, the Cleveland Browns are only 67 championships behind Tyler Junior College. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.